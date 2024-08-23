Digital afterlife poses identity theft risks, Kaspersky report warns

A new report from Kaspersky has brought to light concerns about the “digital afterlife” and the risks of identity theft that accompany it. According to the study, 61 percent of people are worried about the online legacy left behind by deceased loved ones.

The concept of a digital afterlife encompasses all the data, accounts, and digital footprints a person leaves behind after death. This includes social media profiles, email accounts, cloud storage, and even online subscriptions. As digital data continues to grow, so do the concerns about what happens to this information when someone passes away. The report from Kaspersky highlights that many are anxious about the misuse of this digital legacy, particularly the potential for identity theft.

Identity theft is a growing concern

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting the digital identities of the deceased, exploiting them to commit various forms of fraud. These can range from applying for credit in the deceased’s name to using personal data for other illicit activities.

The Kaspersky report emphasizes that this trend is exacerbated by a general lack of preparedness among most individuals. Many do not leave clear instructions on how to handle their digital assets posthumously, nor do they have a digital executor appointed to manage their online presence. This gap creates an opportunity for cybercriminals to exploit unprotected digital data.

According to a BusinessWire report, these services are becoming increasingly popular as awareness of digital legacy management grows. Experian’s research indicates that more than half of consumers are somewhat or very worried about engaging in online activities, with identity theft (84 percent) and stolen credit card information (80 percent) being their primary security concerns. This represents a more than 20 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Myths and realities of the digital world

Another report by Kaspersky sheds light on the myths and realities surrounding the digital world, revealing that while many are aware of the potential risks, there is still a gap in understanding how to mitigate these dangers effectively. For instance, while a significant portion of the population recognizes the threat of identity theft, fewer people take proactive steps to secure their online accounts or manage their digital legacy. Additionally, 43 percent feel uncertain about what is safe and what is not when it comes to using digital devices.

Kaspersky experts advise that one of the most effective ways to protect digital assets is to maintain strong, unique passwords and utilize multi-factor authentication wherever possible. Additionally, keeping a detailed record of all online accounts and setting up a digital executor or power of attorney can help ensure that a person’s digital presence is handled appropriately after their death.

