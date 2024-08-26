FB pixel

Ex-UK biometrics commissioner joins Police Digital Service

| Masha Borak
Former UK Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Eastaugh will become interim CEO of the Police Digital Service (PDS), an agency responsible for introducing digital solutions to all of British law enforcement.

Eastaugh has confirmed the nomination for Computer Weekly.

The former commissioner is joining the PDS at a fraught time: Last month, the agency saw two of its senior leaders arrested on suspicion of fraud and bribery with its former CEO Ian Bell resigning in the wake of the scandal. The organization has promised a thorough review of its operations.

The PDS could also see reforms thanks to the UK’s new Labour government, security consultant Owen Sayers told the news outlet. At the same time, the country’s law enforcement agencies have been increasing the use of technologies such as facial recognition in the wake of the anti-immigrant riots following the Southport stabbing attack.

PDS had a turnover of £74 million (US$97.5 million) during 2022 and 2023, per The Guardian. The agency is in charge of IT and cybersecurity programs, such as the digital fingerprint capability Transforming Forensics (TF). It also manages cloud services for law enforcement – including the controversial arrangement with Microsoft Azure which has been raising concerns about the sovereignty of UK policing data.

Eastaugh is joining the agency after resigning from his “lame duck” appointment as biometrics commissioner, where he was tasked with closing its office on the commencement of the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill (DPDI). The legislation, however, was abandoned in May – but not before dividing the tech community.

Previously he served as Director General for Immigration Enforcement at the Home Office and commander at the Metropolitan Police.

