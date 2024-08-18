FB pixel

PhilSys digital national ID, demographic update services now available

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has officially rolled out a service allowing registered individuals to update their information in the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), aligning with Section 11 of the Republic Act No. 11055.

Known as the Philippine Identification System Act, the Republic Act No. 11055 mandates the updating of personal information in the PhilSys database whenever changes or corrections to an individual’s national digital ID are needed.

The PSA is currently allowing users in-person updates of demographic information, including changes related to nationality, age, civil status, or family relationships. The service also allows for the correction of clerical or typographical errors, such as misspelled names or incorrect birthplaces. Additionally, adjustments to first names or birth dates are permitted if there are evident errors in the original data, according to the PSA notice.

The PSA, in collaboration with the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), has launched the Digital National ID for transactions with government and private institution to promote digital transformation and streamline services.

The process to generate the Digital National ID involves seven steps, including providing consent, entering personal information, and undergoing biometric facial authentication. Once verified, users can download a personal copy of their Digital National ID.

Additionally, the PSA introduced the National ID check in a bid to ensure the authenticity of the Digital National ID. In turn, the platform allows users and organizations to verify and authenticate the Digital National ID by scanning its QR code. Organizations are encouraged to apply for the National ID Authentication Services with the PSA for a more secure verification process.

Last year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) launched an initiative to bring mobile registration to geographically remote coastal areas via traditional outrigger canoes. Currently, registration to the national digital ID system is open to all Filipinos, ages 1 and above.

