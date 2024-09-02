Lack of formal ID for women poses barrier to the digital world: report

In an increasingly digital world, access to technology and the internet has become essential for economic participation, education, and social inclusion. However, a recent report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) highlights the significant challenges that women face in accessing the digital ecosystem, including obtaining formal identification, owning mobile phones, and possessing digital skills.

The CSIS report underscores a pervasive gender gap in digital access. Women, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, face numerous barriers that limit their ability to engage fully in the digital economy. One of the fundamental challenges is the lack of formal identification.

Without a government-issued ID, women are often unable to register mobile sim cards, access digital services, or open bank accounts. The cost of connecting to the internet or purchasing a device are often much higher for women, who are globally less likely to receive formal identification from birth, and may have reduced control over household resources.

This was echoed in the Work Bank’s recent research which unveils that limited financial literacy, a lack of identity documents, and cultural constraints are major barriers for women in accessing financial products.

This lack of formal identification is particularly pronounced in regions such as Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, where cultural and social norms often restrict women’s mobility and access to administrative services.

According to the identification for development data set, approximately 850 million people around the world do not have official ID and women are a large share of this group.

Key hurdles

Mobile phones serve as a gateway to the digital world, providing access to information, financial services, and social networks. Even when women have access to mobile phones and the internet, a lack of digital skills remains a substantial barrier to full participation in the digital ecosystem.

The digital gender divide has profound implications for economic development and social inclusion. Women’s exclusion from the digital economy limits their access to job opportunities, financial services, and entrepreneurship avenues. The report estimates that closing the gender gap in digital access could increase global GDP by $1.5 trillion by 2025. However, achieving this requires concerted efforts from governments, private sectors, and civil society organizations to address the structural barriers that hinder women’s digital inclusion, the report notes.

To bridge the digital gender divide, the CSIS report offers several policy recommendations. These include improving access to formal identification for women, promoting affordable and safe mobile phone ownership, and investing in digital literacy and skills training programs targeted at women and girls.

Article Topics

CSIS | digital economy | digital identity | digital inclusion | digital public infrastructure | financial inclusion | gender inclusivity | Identification for Development (ID4D)