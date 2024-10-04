FB pixel

Global shift to digital govt accelerates

AI, digital IDs, and open data driving sustainable development
| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Global shift to digital govt accelerates
 

Governments around the world are increasingly turning to digital platforms to enhance public service delivery and address various global challenges, according to the UN’s e-government survey 2024. This shift from traditional paper-based systems to digital systems is becoming more noticeable as government bodies search for more efficient service delivery and increased accessibility for vulnerable populations.

According to Vincenzo Aquaro, chief of digital government at the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), governments are under growing pressure to digitize public services due to the complex nature of ongoing global crises, such as those related to food, fuel, health, and sustainable development​.

The survey reveals that digital transformation has accelerated worldwide, with AI, cloud computing, and digital ID systems playing key roles. Top-performing countries are noted for their work in online services, transparency initiatives, and citizen participation efforts. However, the report also emphasizes challenges like the digital divide and the need for improved ICT infrastructure in developing nations.

The benefits of e-government

By using digital platforms, governments can streamline their operations, making them more inclusive and responsive to citizens’ needs. This transformation is seen as vital for achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which focus on promoting economic growth, reducing inequalities, and ensuring environmental sustainability by 2030.

Nations in the digital governance space are adopting a variety of technologies, including integrated digital ID systems and AI-powered public services. These countries have also embraced data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve sectors like public safety and waste management. Moreover, open data platforms are increasing transparency and fostering greater public trust in government institutions​.

However, countries that struggle with digital transformation face persistent obstacles, particularly in terms of bridging the digital divide, as highlighted in the UN survey. This divide is most pronounced in rural and low-income areas where access to technology is limited. Addressing this challenge requires political commitment, investment in digital infrastructure, and improvements in legislative frameworks governing technologies like AI and cloud computing. Regional and international cooperation are also crucial for creating an integrated digital economy and driving broader development efforts.

In addition to enhancing public services, it is mentioned that e-government initiatives also play a role in strengthening institutions and combating corruption. The use of AI and open data to monitor and deter corrupt practices aligns with broader efforts to promote transparency and good governance. Public-private partnerships and investment in ICT infrastructure are instrumental in these advancements, according to Aquaro.

Strategies to overcome these hurdles include expanding broadband access, promoting public-private partnerships, and investing in digital skills and education. These initiatives not only support the adoption of e-government services but also contribute to financial inclusion, particularly for underserved populations like women and youth.

Electronic signature’s part to play

The World Bank echoes these sentiments, underscoring the transformative potential of digital public infrastructure in fostering financial inclusion, particularly for marginalized groups such as women and youth. Their collaborative efforts with governments focus on expanding broadband access, improving digital literacy, and creating frameworks for data protection and cybersecurity.

The World Bank’s report emphasizes the role of electronic signatures in establishing trust in digital transactions. It highlights how e-signatures ensure authentication, integrity, and intent, which are essential for secure online interactions. The report also discusses how different levels of security are required based on transaction risks and calls for policies that balance security with user accessibility to promote widespread adoption of e-signature technologies.

E-signatures are becoming a mainstream business tool, with 88 percent of the top 100 companies adopting the technology, according to a PwC Law Firms survey.

Additionally, it highlights the need for balancing security and usability to encourage widespread adoption, especially in lower-risk transactions. Policymakers are urged to implement robust digital frameworks that promote trust and accelerate digitalization.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

The EUDI Wallet was not meant for age assurance: AVPA

The European Union should not look at the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet as an age-assurance solution to keep minors…

 

Digital health IDs soon to be accessible on Google Wallet in India

By next year, Indian citizens will have access to their Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) ID cards through Google Wallet….

 

Fingerprints leave mark on law enforcement with news from Blue Biometrics, NEC

In 2024 the FBI celebrates 100 years of fingerprinting technology, which continues to roll out new innovations in the present….

 

White House issues new directive for responsible federal acquisition of AI

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a new memorandum directing federal agencies to improve their responsible…

 

New South Wales Digital Strategy is building a roadmap to inclusion and safety

Chris Minns’ Labour government has launched its new digital roadmap for New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state and home…

 

Worldcoin waves in more applications for expanded grant program

Worldcoin has shifted their grant program to fund innovation in its World ID project, decentralized identity and growth initiatives, says…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events