FB pixel

Maldives advances towards introduction of digital payments with UPI

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  ID for All
Maldives advances towards introduction of digital payments with UPI
 

India’s UPI (Universal Payments Interface) system is coming to the Maldives, with the president over the weekend approving a Cabinet recommendation to advance the plan.

President Mohamed Muizzu has taken the first steps towards establishing a consortium to introduce the National Payment Corporation of India’s (NPCI’s) UPI in the Maldives. Banks, telecom operators, publicly-owned businesses and fintechs could be included in the consortium, according to ANI.

The two countries signed an agreement to introduce UPI in the Maldives, which is a popular destination for Indian holidaymakers, back in August. Muizzu then secured an agreement from India to help the Maldives develop digital public infrastructure (DPI) in the form of UPI and a digital identity system during a state visit earlier in October.

NPCI is also considering integrating biometric authentication into the UPI to enhance its security.

An interagency team consisting of the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Homeland Security and Technology and the Maldives Monetary Authority will oversee the UPI’s implementation by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade. The TradeNet Maldives Corporation Limited has been appointed.

The NPCI’s RuPay payment network was also launched in the Maldives earlier this month to bring the financial ecosystems of the countries closer together and make things easier for tourists.

Tourism contributes 30 percent of the Maldives GDP and 60 percent of its foreign currency, according to The Hindu.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Pace of regulation slow for biometrics in humanitarian settings: Rand

Despite the ubiquitous deployment of digital technologies such as biometrics in humanitarian scenarios, the pace of regulation remains slow while…

 

Progress on biometric data privacy too slow, incomplete, say experts

As deepfakes, identity theft and AI warp the shape of online life, new issues arise, requiring new regulation. Police in…

 

Android 15 for Pixel integrates biometric security measures for lost phones

Mobile phones are like little treasure chests of sensitive personal data, so Android has introduced new anti-theft measures to its…

 

Keyo partner brings palm biometrics to DRC for secure payments

Palm biometrics firm Keyo has announced a partnership in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which is intended to help…

 

300 patent applications and awards for Jumio and counting

Jumio has reached a milestone in its development of intellectual property relating to biometrics, liveness detection and identity theft prevention,…

 

Polish startup raises $8.2M to combat AI-driven fraud with digital ID

Digital identity verification platform Authologic has pulled in an $8.2 million investment from European and American firms. The Series A…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS