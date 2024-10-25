Seamfix targets 1B users of its digital IDV, trust services by 2030

The Chief Executive Officer of Lagos-based digital identity verification provider Seamfix, Chimezie Emewulu, says after 17 years in the industry, the journey looks like only just beginning for them. He has outlined an ambitious plan, saying they hope to “empower 10,000 organizations, raise 10,000 leaders, and deliver value to 1 billion end users worldwide” by 2030.

Chimezie made this projection in a recent blog post which reflects on the company achievements since it started off operations in 2007, and where they intend to reach in the coming years.

The Seamfix CEO elaborately discussed their growth journey and ambitions in an interview with Biometric Update in June.

In the blog, the CEO revisits the early beginnings of their company after the idea to start it was discussed with co-founders in “a cramped dorm room”, the early solution they went ahead to develop and the impact it created, and the performance of different digital ID verification and trust platforms which they have since deployed across various sectors.

Particularly, he cites a fingerprint biometrics software which they developed in 2008 to help fight fraud in Nigerian universities and to digitize records in the same, the rollout of Seamfix Capture (formerly BioSmart) used for a SIM card registration drive in Nigeria and other African countries, as well as the Seamfix Verify verification platform which has been in use since 2019, deployed by customers in Nigeria and beyond.

“This AI-powered identity verification platform [Seamfix Verify] has now verified over 400 million identities for over 1,000 businesses, including leading organizations like UBA, First Bank and Interswitch. That same year [2019], we helped NIBSS register 40 million low-income Nigerians into the financial system through the SANEF program.”

As part of their growth plan, Chimezie mentions the $4.5M funding they recently received from Alitheia AIF to expand their presence in more African countries, in addition to their already expanded operations out of Africa – in the UK and United Arab Emirates.

“We want to be the engine that powers trust between businesses and customers, governments and citizens, educators and learners. We’re constantly innovating to bring identity inclusion to all, from the bustling streets of Lagos and London to remote villages that have never been part of the digital economy,” says Chimezie.

He expresses gratitude to all those who have supported Seamfix along its, and reiterates the company’s determination of ensuing that “every identity is not only created and verified, but truly valued and protected.”

