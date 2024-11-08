ID programs in Niger, Nigeria, Togo to improve wellbeing of vulnerable children

Different programs to issue digital ID and birth certificates to underprivileged children in a Nigerian state and a region of Niger Republic are talking shape. A similar project for birth certificate issuance is also ongoing in Togo.

Nigeria’s Plateau State to rollout digital ID for orphans

Recently, the government of the state signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a non-governmental organization, Both Ends Believing (BEB), to issue digital ID to all orphans across the state.

The Association of Orphanages and Home Operators in Nigeria (ASOHON) is also involved in the project which seeks to provide digital identity to this category of children to enable them enjoy better by linking them with loving families.

BEB will implement the project using its Children First Software which will also help authorities have a better idea of the number of children found in orphanages across the state, This Day reports.

The digital ID program could also be useful in the fight against child trafficking which the state government says is becoming alarming.

“Children are an essential part of our society. Without them, there will not be transition to a greater tomorrow. We are therefore, committed to ensuring that their rights, which are fundamental to my administration, are protected,” the state governor said at the MoU signing ceremony through a representative.

BEB President Bruce Graham is quoted as saying that with the digital ID program, “our goal is for children to be integrated into safe and loving families.”

As part of measures to guarantee respect for children’s rights and wellbeing in Nigeria, the UNICEF Country Director, in August, urged the government to consider the issuance of National Identification Numbers (NIN) at birth.

Norwegian Refugee Council digitizes birth certificate issuance in Niger

Through a project with funding support from UNICEF, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) is digitizing birth registration in the Tahoua region of Niger.

According to the NRC, the project, which will be implemented across the country, is playing a major role in simplifying access to birth certificates and providing a lifeline for children who face the risk of exclusion for lack of foundational identity.

Apart from platform upgrades, dispatch of mobile teams and other technical support, the NRC has also led awareness campaigns in over a thousand villages to sensitize the population to the importance of obtaining birth certificates for their children.

Speaking on the changes brought about by the NRC project, a civil registration official Alassane is quoted: “Before NRC stepped in, we had up to four secondary centres where civil documents were drawn up. The process was slow. But today the digital system has revolutionized our work.”

“Now, we can serve the community faster and more efficiently. We’re now able to make copies of documents quickly, and this has also reduced the town hall’s operating costs. This initiative has truly been a blessing.”

Birth certificates in Togo’s Savanna region

Meanwhile, in Togo, a collaborative effort between the country office of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP Togo) and the Programme d’Urgence pour le Renforcement de la résilience des populations de la région des Savanes (PURS), has been facilitating the issuance of birth certificates to school children, artisans and rural women.

In a recent event in the town of Dapaong, some of the beneficiaries were handed birth certificates to allow them get access to various important services.

According to the Togolese government, 14,178 persons recently received declaratory judgements as part of the project to enable them establish birth certificates in that part of the country.

“Our aim is to support the efforts of national players to combat inequalities and establish a fairer, more equitable society in which all citizens, particularly young people and women, have access to socio-economic opportunities offered by the country and make a substantial contribution to stability and sustainable and inclusive development,” a UNDP Togo official, Giscard Kouassi, said of the project.

