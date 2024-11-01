Namibia pushes for inclusive digital identity systems through legal identity governance

Namibia is advancing digital inclusion by working closely with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to establish legal identity systems, for all its citizens to have verifiable identities. These initiatives come as Namibia tackles identity verification challenges that leave rural and marginalized communities underserved, a gap that digital identity technologies aim to bridge.

The initiative follows extensive collaboration between UNDP Namibia and local stakeholders, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, to address gaps in the country’s identity governance framework. According to a recent UNDP blog, the collaborative approach seeks to ensure that Namibia’s legal identity governance system is not only comprehensive but also accessible across socio-economic divides.

For many Namibians, particularly those in remote areas, accessing essential services is hindered by the lack of verifiable identification. The partnership seeks to equip underserved communities with the legal means to access healthcare, education, and social benefits by providing them with a secure digital identity. UNDP Namibia emphasizes that this approach will align with the principles of Sustainable Development Goal 16.9, which advocates for legal identity for all by 2030.

Bridging the digital divide through community-centric models

UNDP Namibia has emphasized the importance of tailoring systems to Namibia’s unique social and geographic landscapes. Part of the strategy includes exploring community-centered models that focus on inclusivity, ensuring that women, children, and rural populations are prioritized in the rollout of digital ID services. These community-centric approaches reflect UNDP’s efforts to build resilient legal identity frameworks that address local needs, promoting digital inclusion through contemplative governance.

In 2021, the Accelerator Lab identified a need to support the most underserved communities, focusing on addressing the lack of legal identity documentation among residents in Groot Aub. A UN report uncovered that without recognized identification, many individuals were left on the margins of society, unable to access essential services or fully engage in socio-economic opportunities.

Pilot projects have been launched to test these digital identity tools and fine-tune them for Namibia’s distinct contexts. During these pilots, various methods for documenting legal identities are being evaluated, aiming to identify the most efficient and accessible practices for wider implementation.

A model for digital identity governance in Africa

With digital transformation rising across the continent, Namibia’s focus on digital inclusion and legal identity governance serves as a model for other African nations facing similar challenges.

Namibia, like many countries globally, faces challenges with fragmented service delivery and limited interoperability between separate databases and systems. To address these issues, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, in collaboration with the ICT System Architect from the Office of the Prime Minister, has been actively working to overcome these barriers, according to reports from another UN blog post.

By providing Namibian communities with accessible legal identities, the UNDP-led initiative aims to reduce the risks associated with identity exclusion, such as restricted access to essential services and economic opportunities.

