Zanzibar prioritizes financial inclusion, IDV in blockchain sandbox

The government of Zanzibar has launched a national blockchain sandbox for tech startups for the development of solutions in different areas including financial inclusion, identity verification and decentralized infrastructure.

According to an announcement, the sandbox is powered by enterprise-level blockchain platform Xinfin XDC Network and designed by privacy and data security firm LedgerFi.

The idea is to provide a platform for startups to test their solutions within a National Blockchain Network which enjoys high-level encryption and multi-faceted security protocols in order to explore the possibilities of deploying their offerings at scale for greater impact. It will also help them navigate market entry challenges.

Authorities say the launch of the sandbox is part of efforts to drive up Zanzibar’s digital transformation ambitions and make the Indian Ocean Archipelago a digital hub for technological innovation in East Africa.

Startups to be involved in the sandbox will get a variety of benefits including training and technical capacity empowerment for an incubator program. They are also expected to enhance their capabilities in data security, data management and regulatory compliance, and be able to deal with some of the risks that turn away potential investors.

“The primary objective is to create a conducive environment for the development of cutting-edge technologies including Blockchain, AI, and other emerging technologies,” says Said Seif Said, executive director of the e-Government Agency of Zanzibar.

“Innovators will have the opportunities to work on pilot projects, collaborate with experts, and receive mentorship from industry leaders, which is very critical.”

Speaking further on the importance of the collaboration, Said states: “This collaboration underscores the immense potential of bringing together technology leaders and blockchain networks to foster innovative solutions for the Web3 ecosystem in Africa.”

“By integrating advanced blockchain technology with forward-looking infrastructure, we are ready to revolutionize the delivery and experience of financial services in Africa and beyond.”

Blockchain is increasingly being seen as a potential game changer for banking and finance especially in countries where financial inclusion rates remain low. The blockchain sandbox cold thus prove to the right platform for startups in this domain to get through existing challenges and successfully get into markets their solutions can serve.

Article Topics

Africa | blockchain | decentralized finance | digital ID | digital identity | financial services | identity verification | Zanzibar