FB pixel

Raonsecure $2.5M biometrics deal continues expansion in Japan

South Korean firm inks major digital bank
| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Raonsecure $2.5M biometrics deal continues expansion in Japan
 

South Korea’s Raonsecure has secured a large contract to supply its biometric authentication solution TouchEn OnePass to a major Japanese digital bank.

Raonsecure will provide its cloud subscription service TouchEn OnePass, which is based on biometric authentication technology, to Japan’s Sumishin SBI Net Bank and NeoBank Technologies. The contract is worth 3.57 billion won (US$2.48 million), which corresponds to about seven percent of Raosecure’s total revenue last year.

Sumishin SBI Net Bank is a Japanese online bank that dates to September 2007. It is one of the country’s biggest online banks, alongside leader Rakuten Bank, and both went public in 2023. Raonsecure’s TouchEn OnePass supports identity verification via biometrics such as fingerprints, iris, voice, and facial recognition. The service can be applied to industries such as banking, easy payments, gaming, and portal identity verification.

Monthly active users for Raonsecure’s biometric authentication subscription service reached 5.1 million in Japan, the company reported in July. TouchEn OnePass was certified by the FIDO Alliance as a biometric authenticator in 2018. Last year, Raonsecure signed a deal with NetMove, a subsidiary of Japan-based internet bank Smithin SBI Net Bank.

The company claimed it had 30 million users in Korea at the beginning of 2020, and plans to grow that user base to 700 million people in the Asia-Pacific region. Raonsecure has been conducting proof-of-concepts for its OmniOne Digital ID with large Japanese businesses. The company reached roughly 500 million won ($348,000) in overseas business last year, according to Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital identity wallets come online in nations working to 2026 EUDI wallet deadline

Wallets are on the EU’s mind, as use cases in identity verification, ticketing and payments grow. Under eIDAS 2.0, EU…

 

Philippines registers over 91M to national ID

The Philippines is nearing 99 percent of target registrations for its national ID. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) says it…

 

Iran deploys biometric system to control Afghan migrant influx

The Iranian government says the burden of Afghan refugees it is hosting is becoming too heavy, so it is resorting…

 

OpenID Foundation calls for collaboration on mDLs between private, public sectors

The OpenID Foundation is urging public and private sector organizations to get together on privacy-preserving solutions for digital identity to…

 

Deepfake detection advancing with multi-signal approach

Fraud attempts carried out with deepfakes have become established as part of the online security landscape, with organizations turning to…

 

Pakistan law proposed to transform digital identity system and governance

The government of Pakistan presented the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024, to the National Assembly on Monday, marking a potential…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events