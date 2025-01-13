NADRA powers Somalia’s digital transformation with foundational ID infrastructure

FB pixel

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Somalia is certainly on the right path in the pursuit of its digital transformation ambitions, thanks in large part to foundational identity infrastructure built with support from Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

After the putting in place of a National Identity Management System (NIMS), Somalia is now preparing to launch a Civil Registration Management and Vital Statistics System (CRMVS) which is part of its National Identification System (SNID) project, according to a NADRA news release.

NADRA recalls that the NIMS was rolled out last year with a launching ceremony organized by the Somalia National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) during a maiden national ID conference which took place in Mogadishu on September 16.  Biometric ID cards have since been issued, the first for the country in 30 years.

The new civil registration system was built and handed over to Somali authorities last November, to complete what NADRA says are “foundational infrastructure essential for implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and providing Somali citizens with easy access to legal identification.”

According to the Pakistani ID authority, the new system designed and delivered to the Somali government with a grant from the Pakistani government, has been fashioned to meet the demands of the country’s citizens.

It is believed that the soon-to-be-launched civil registration system will contribute in a significant manner to Somalia’s inclusive development efforts, enhance financial inclusion and empowerment and ameliorate the quality of public service delivery and governance.

NADRA says its support for critical identity infrastructure in Somalia reflects not only the “unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to supporting our global partners,” but also the strong bilateral ties that bind Somalia and Pakistan.

Apart from Somalia, NADRA has been involved in identity infrastructure projects in a number of other African countries. Concrete projects have been realized in countries such as Nigeria with the country’s ID system modernization, Kenya with biometric passport issuance, and Sudan in the area of civil registration.

NADRA, meanwhile, has discussed avenues for collaboration on ID projects with others including Senegal, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

