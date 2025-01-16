TikTok users flock to RedNote, another Chinese app with privacy, security issues

With the prospect of a TikTok ban looming in the United States, many users are flocking to RedNote, a Chinese social media platform known as Xiaohongshu, or “Little Red Book,” a reference to the Little Red Book of quotations by former Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong. This shift in user behavior comes amid rising national security, privacy, and security concerns surrounding TikTok.

TikTok has been embroiled in controversy for years. In 2022, Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr asked Google and Apple to remove TikTok from their app stores on the basis they may leak user data, including biometrics, to China. Google and Apple refused. Congress however, moved to ban TikTok if its parent company, ByteDance, couldn’t find a non-Chinese buyer.

TikTok’s subsequent bid to have the ban ruled unconstitutional was rejected by a federal appeals court, and last Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments regarding the company’s appeal to the high court, which will most likely decide to allow the ban to take effect based on national security concerns, which was the basis for Congress’ ban to begin with.

Originally established as a platform for sharing lifestyle tips, product recommendations, and personal stories, RedNote is now positioning itself as a global social media competitor, especially given he impending ban. However, its roots in China’s stringent regulatory environment present critical challenges for user data protection. Under China’s Cybersecurity Law, companies are required to store data locally and to provide government access upon request. These regulations create an inherent risk that sensitive user information could be misused or accessed without proper oversight or consent.

RedNote’s data collection practices extend beyond basic account details like usernames, email addresses, and phone numbers. The platform collects a wide range of user information, including biometric data such as faceprints and voiceprints, location tracking, browsing history, device identifiers, and user-generated content. This extensive data collection aligns with industry norms but takes on heightened importance given the regulatory environment in which the platform operates. Unlike companies in regions with strong data protection laws, RedNote’s compliance with Chinese policies prioritizes state access over individual privacy rights.

Transparency, or the lack thereof, is one of the most significant concerns surrounding RedNote. While its privacy policy outlines general data usage practices, it provides little detail about how this information is stored, shared, or protected. Users are left in the dark about whether their data is being sold to advertisers, used for algorithmic development, or accessed by third parties. This lack of clarity undermines trust and increases the risk of potential misuse of sensitive information.

The storage and security of biometric data are critical concerns. Unlike passwords, biometric identifiers such as facial features and voiceprints are immutable; they cannot be changed if compromised. This makes them a particularly attractive target for hackers, or the Chinese government itself.

One of the primary concerns with RedNote’s biometric data collection is the lack of transparency about how this data is used, processed, and shared. While RedNote’s biometric data collection practices remain opaque, it is understood that the platform, like many social media apps, collects various forms of biometric information, which includes facial data extracted from photos or videos for features such as tagging, recommendations, or augmented reality filters.

Additionally, voice data from audio in videos or voice messages may be analyzed to extract voiceprints or identify speech patterns. Behavioral biometrics, such as typing speed, gestures, and scrolling behavior, are also a possibility, as they are often used to customize user experiences or enhance security.

Biometric data also can be used to build detailed user profiles that combine physical, behavioral, and contextual information. These profiles could then be exploited for targeted advertising, behavioral manipulation, or other nefarious purposes, raising ethical questions about user autonomy and consent. Without clear disclosures, users are left uncertain about whether their sensitive information is being sold to advertisers, used for algorithm development, shared with third parties or use by the Chinese government.

Another pressing issue is the limited control users have over their biometric data. Often, this data is collected passively, embedded in user-generated content, or inferred from interactions. Users may not fully understand the extent of the data being collected or have tools to delete or manage their biometric information. This lack of control exposes users to potential risks without their explicit consent.

The challenges RedNote faces in ensuring the security and privacy of biometric data underscore the broader concerns associated with platforms operating in complex regulatory environments. The potential for misuse, unauthorized access, and lack of user control highlights significant vulnerabilities that need to be addressed. For users, understanding these risks is vital to making informed decisions about their engagement with the platform.

RedNote’s operations under Chinese jurisdiction add another layer of complexity. Chinese companies are subject to the country’s Cybersecurity Law, which requires businesses to provide data access to government authorities upon request. This legal requirement raises alarms about the potential misuse of biometric data for surveillance or other governmental purposes, particularly given the sensitive nature of this information. A breach of RedNote’s databases could expose users to identity theft, unauthorized access to devices, and other forms of sophisticated fraud, while also being susceptible to use by the Chinese government for espionage and user identification and tracking.

Addressing these concerns requires RedNote to take significant steps to improve its handling of biometric data. The platform must enhance transparency by clearly articulating what biometric data it collects, how it is used, and with whom it is shared. Implementing industry-standard encryption to protect this data during storage and transmission is essential.

Furthermore, RedNote will necessarily have to align its practices with international privacy regulations, such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), both of which impose stringent requirements on the handling of biometric data to ensure consistent protection of user rights globally.

While there is limited information available about the specific security measures RedNote employs, its legal obligations to localize data storage and ensure government access may introduce vulnerabilities that would not exist in platforms operating under stricter international regulatory frameworks. Which brings us to another significant issue, the potential for cross-border data transfers.

If RedNote collects biometric data from users in different countries, this information may be transferred to servers in China or other jurisdictions with less robust data protection laws. Such practices could conflict with international privacy laws like the GDPR and CCPA, both of which impose stringent requirements on the handling of biometric data.

The limited visibility into RedNote’s encryption practices further amplifies these concerns. While there is no direct evidence to suggest inadequate security measures, the platform’s lack of public information about its data protection methods leaves room for doubt. Weak encryption or insufficient safeguards could make biometric data vulnerable to interception or unauthorized access during storage or transmission.

Compounding these issues is RedNote’s reliance on third-party integrations and partnerships. These collaborations often involve data-sharing agreements that expose user information to external entities. Without clear disclosures about the nature and extent of these partnerships, users are left with little insight into how their data is being used or who has access to it. This lack of transparency not only erodes trust but also increases the potential for data misuse.

The algorithms that power RedNote’s personalized content feeds also deserve attention. Like many social media platforms, RedNote uses machine learning to analyze user data and deliver tailored recommendations. While this enhances user engagement, it also raises ethical and security concerns. The algorithms’ reliance on extensive user data amplifies the risks of breaches or unauthorized access, while the lack of transparency surrounding their design makes it difficult to assess potential biases or manipulation.

Data collected by RedNote also potentially could be used to train machine learning algorithms, such as those for facial recognition systems. Without user consent, this data might be repurposed for applications unrelated to the platform, including surveillance technologies.

To be sure, there are many concerns about RedNote’s data security and privacy practices. As it stands, the platform fails to clearly articulate what data it collects, how it is used, and with whom it is shared. Robust encryption measures need to be assured and clearly spelled out, as do how RedNote protects user data during storage and transmission. And, RedNote must align its practices with international privacy regulations to ensure consistent protection of user rights across different regions.

The challenges RedNote faces are emblematic of broader concerns surrounding platforms operating in complex regulatory environments. The potential for misuse of user data, unauthorized access, and limited user control highlights significant vulnerabilities that must be addressed.

As RedNote’s visibility grows, its practices will inevitably influence broader conversations about data protection, platform accountability, and the role of regulation in shaping the future of social media. Policymakers and regulators must recognize the need for stronger international standards to ensure that companies operating across borders uphold consistent privacy and security protections.

