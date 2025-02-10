FB pixel

Ghana to make national ID a multipurpose card for seamless services

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
Ghana to make national ID a multipurpose card for seamless services
 

Ghana’s National Identification Authority (NIA) says it plans to expand use cases of the national ID – the Ghana Card – in order to drive financial inclusion and ensure the seamless delivery of a wide range of government services.

The acting CEO of the ID authority, Yayra Koku said recently in a post on X that part of the plan is to link the biometric ID card with mobile money services and bank accounts in line with the original design of the card.

He said as acting NIA CEO, he will work to advance the vision of President John Mahama of making the Ghana Card a multipurpose card to render access to digital services easier and more convenient for Ghanaian citizens.

“Imagine linking your Ghana Card to your MoMo [mobile money] and bank accounts so you can pay for goods and services without knowing the vendor’s phone number or MoMo details. Imagine using your Ghana Card as your driver’s license, eliminating the need to visit the DVLA for fingerprints—just present your card, and the integrated system will handle the rest,” Koku wrote in the post.

“Consider applying for a passport from the comfort of your home with your Ghana Card, then walking in to collect it or having it delivered via GhanaPost. Think of linking your Ghana Card to toll booth apps for seamless payments as you pass through, or using it to access countless services effortlessly,” he added.

He mentioned that these are a few of many instances in which the Ghana Card can be made more useful for citizens, adding that their vision is also to make it easier for people to get replacement Ghana Cards.

“Imagine your card goes missing, but you simply walk into a booth, pay, provide your fingerprint and your replacement card is printed on the spot without having to visit the NIA office and wait in a long queue,” Koku noted.

“This and much more is what NIA envisions for the future in collaboration with partners and stakeholders. Together, we are creating a smarter, more convenient Ghana.”

In another X post on February 8, Koku said that linking the Ghana Card with mobile money and banking services is not entirely new as the card was originally designed with those functionalities. He said if activated, it can be used both as a debit and prepaid card for easy payments.

Biometrics a must for Ghana Card verification

Meanwhile, the NIA has warned that due to the increasing nature of identity theft, any verification using the Ghana Card must be done with biometrics.

In a policy advisory issued early this month, the NIA said it had come to its attention that some institutions rely on non-biometric identity verification services such as lookup lists and visual (ocular) inspection of the Ghana Card to verify identities of persons they transact business with.

“These methods do not guarantee the accuracy of an individual’s identity as recorded in the National Identity Register,” the body said.

“To ensure the highest standards of security, fraud prevention, mitigate risks associated with non-biometric verification methods, and safeguard the credibility of identity verification in compliance with L.I. 2111, the NIA strongly advises all institutions conducting identity verification to rely on biometric authentication in their identity verification processes by directly cross-checking against the National Identity Register.”

It adds: “The NIA has established a robust, state-of-the-art Identity Verification System Platform (IVSP) designed to enable the biometric verification of individuals who possess Ghana Cards against the National Identity Register. This will improve accuracy, security, and public confidence in identity verification. By using the IVSP, NIA guarantees that output data given to any institution is time-stamped, accurate, and auditable.”

More than 17 million Ghanaians have the Ghana Card and the government is also working to issue the cards to children.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ACCS announces participants in Australia’s Age Assurance Technology Trial

In keeping with its philosophy of transparency by default in running Australia’s Age Assurance Technology Trial, the Age Check Certification…

 

DPI-as-a-Packaged Solution marks major milestone with Trinidad and Tobago rollout

The first ever implementation of DaaS — DPI-as-a-Packaged Solution — is going live in Trinidad and Tobago in a test…

 

AI agents spark musings on identity, payments and wallets

AI agents continue to attract attention, including in the digital identity industry, which sees an opportunity for innovation. Their importance…

 

Trump deregulation is re-shaping the future of biometric surveillance in policing

The advent of AI has exponentially increased the capabilities of biometric tools such as facial recognition, fingerprint analysis, and voice…

 

World expands Android support for World ID credentials

World’s positive relationship with Malaysia continues, with the launch of Android support for World ID Credentials in the country, following…

 

Sri Lanka national data exchange to connect digital ID and public services

A fully developed foundational ID system, including citizen registration, may take 18 to 24 months for Sri Lanka to implement,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS