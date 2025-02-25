FB pixel

Malawi contracts Madras Security Printers for new passport project

| Ayang Macdonald
Malawi contracts Madras Security Printers for new passport project
 

The Malawian government says it has selected Indian firm Madras Security Printers for the supply of its new biometric passport.

The government made the announcement recently, stating that the contract estimated at $29.97 million, will run for the next five years, to 2030, Malawi Nation reports.

The local daily quotes Homeland Security Minister, Ezekiel Ching’oma, as explaining in a press conference last week that the new contractor was selected following a restricted call to tender which saw the participation of 25 bidders.

The agency selected Madras, he says, from a shortlist of six after its offer was adjusted to be the best in the final bidding.

“This is a great milestone to the country and its citizens, as the Department [of Immigration and Citizenship Services] will be able to clear the backlog within record time and also reduce the waiting time for passport applicants,” the minister is quoted as saying.

Per the terms of the contract, Madras is expected to provide the Southern African nation with a highly secure passport with a daily production capacity of 2,000, double the current production capacity.

The new contract follows the termination of a previous one held by UAE-based Techo Brain company in 2021, which was trailed by controversy. Ching’oma said the contract, estimated at $60.8 million, was poorly managed by the former administration, with allegations of corruption by the contractor and failure to fully meet certain contractual commitments.

When Techno Brain’s contract was eventually discontinued, the government brought in another company, E-Tech, to produce the travel document on an interim basis.

Following the award of the contract to Madras, the country’s Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, is quoted as saying he is not aware of the contract details, revealing that “the contract is yet to be submitted to my office.”

Meanwhile, in the period leading up to the contracting of Madras, there have been reports of difficulties faced by Malawians in obtaining a passport. At one point, issuance was suspended after the government reported a cyberattack.

Before passports, Malawi last year, introduced a new biometric voter registration system provided by Smartmatic.

