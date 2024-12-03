Ghana upgrades to chip-embedded passport for enhanced security

Ghana has rolled out an upgraded version of its passport which is embedded with a microprocessor chip containing the holder’s biometric data.

The country’s President Nana Akufo-Addo launched the new travel document at a ceremony in Accra on December 2, according to Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

He called the project one of the hallmarks of the country’s digital transformation and modernization efforts led by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, noting that the redesigned travel credential comes with enhanced features for improved security and ease of travel.

The new passport project is handled by local company Biometric Travel Solutions Ltd under a Build-Operate and Transfer arrangement. This company, which is an official partner of the Foreign Ministry, will work with Hungarian security printing firm ANY Security Printing Company Plc to print the passports for the next 10 years.

“The e-Passport is not just a travel document; it is a symbol of our progress, resilience, and readiness to embrace the future with confidence. This achievement underscores the strategic importance of public-private partnerships in driving national development,” the outlet quotes the president as saying. Akufo-Addo added that the move is part of an ongoing process to digitize and streamline administrative process and ease access to public services.

The document is also designed with elements that represent key Ghanaian values, symbols and culture.

Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, who also spoke during the launching ceremony, emphasized the security advantages of the new passport, saying it will curb identity theft and make tampering difficult.

Beyond security, the minister said the new document has been designed in such a way as to reduce the turn-around time needed to obtain it. She said other measures are also being take to facilitate the application process for the passport.

Botchwey said the transition to an upgraded passport underscores not only the government’s quest for efficiency, but also the need to align with international standards in the domain of travel documents prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

“The Government of Ghana has been working assiduously to make its digitization agenda, under the able leadership of the Vice President, a reality through various initiatives. The chip-embedded passport that we are launching today is a major milestone in this journey and boasts of several state-of-the-art features carefully designed to enhance its security and facilitate ease of travel for Ghanaian citizens,” said Botchwey as cited by 3News.

“By the introduction of the chip-embedded passport, Ghana is poised to be at the forefront of modern technology within the African sub-region, shortening the turn-around time for passport issuance, while making travel safer, and more secure for all citizens.”

As part of its digital transformation drive, Ghana rolled out a CitizenApp in October to facilitate access to digital government services.

