AWS ramps up DPI adoption with automation

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is looking to accelerate digital public infrastructure adoption with automation.

The company seeks to automate deployments on AWS so builders can rapidly develop proofs of concept, minimum viable products and prototypes. The aim is to reduce the need for highly skilled resources, minimize budget constraints, and to standardize scalable architecture.

AWS chose to highlight Sunbird RC (Registry and Credentials) as a real-world Digital Public Good (DPG) building block. Sunbird RC is a low-code framework that enables organizations to rapidly build next generation electronic registries and verifiable credentials.

Listed as a global DPG within the DPGA registry, Sunbird RC is the “core engine” within DIVOC, a DPG for vaccination and health credentialing, while it is also a part of India’s “massively adopted” DIKSHA school education platform, which is used at population scale.

The Sunbird community GitHub repository means it can be used to rapidly build numerous national registries for a variety of domains. It facilitates enrollment, authentication, data ownership, search, issuance and management of verifiable credentials. These credentials can be printed with QR codes, translated into many languages, and are instantly verifiable. Use cases include doctor and facility registries, education registry, skills registry, property registry, national identity registry, farm registry.

“The Sunbird RC 2.0 solution is available for deployment on AWS with a well-defined reference architecture,” the AWS blog post reads.

In a LinkedIn blog post – Building a Secure, Inclusive, and Scalable Digital Future with Decentralized Public Infrastructure – Rahul Parthe, chairman and co-founder of Tech5, argues that the digital infrastructure in “many” countries is “not scaling fast enough” to meet the growing demand. To address security, privacy and trust risks, Parthe advocates for decentralized digital public infrastructure.

Reducing reliance on a single-point system, as decentralization will, will limit the “honeypot effect” for cybercriminals, Parthe argues. “By enabling sensitive data storage locally on users’ devices, the infrastructure distributes risk instead of centralizing it,” he writes.

Parthe believes decentralized digital public infrastructure is “not just an alternative” but a necessity. “Government, technology providers, and ecosystem players must come together to build trust-first, decentralized systems that serve all individuals — not just those with privileged access to technology.”

Article Topics

Amazon Web Services (AWS) | automation | civil registration | digital public goods | digital public infrastructure | Sunbird RC | TECH5