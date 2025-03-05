FB pixel

Breaches and legacy authentication methods inviting tax, business fraud risk

TransUnion survey shows troubling reliance on hackable data
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
Breaches and legacy authentication methods inviting tax, business fraud risk
 

U.S. tax filers face an increased risk of fraud this year, in part because 640 million consumer records were breached last year, most of them including Social Security numbers (SSNs).

According to the  second half update to the “State of Omnichannel Fraud” report from TransUnion, 71 percent of breaches in the first half of 2024 included SSNs, up from 57 percent in full-year 2023.

Government agencies should deploy identity verification and document authentication technologies to stop the photo-realistic credentials malicious actors can create with breached personally identifiable data (PII) and AI.

Identity verification is an effective technology available for preventing fraud, according to 56 percent of business leaders surveyed by TransUnion. Behavioral biometrics was selected by 38 percent, just behind synthetic identity detection, and amidst a set of measures based on the reputation of the user’ IP, device, phone number or email address. Those reputational methods were chosen by between 35 and 47 percent of those surveyed.

Phishable credentials prominent

The most common primary method of customer authentication used remains a username and password (39 percent), well ahead of biometric authentication (29 percent), which perhaps even more worryingly is followed by PINs (21 percent).

If the legitimate account-holder’s device is compromised, they are in trouble, as the most popular secondary authentication method is a one-time passcode (OTP), at 35 percent.

The 24-page report goes on to detail the cost of fraud for businesses and how the fraud risk associated with new account creation threatens the quality of digital experiences.

The overall fraud rate in the first half of 2024, as observed through TransUnion TruValidate, was 5.2 percent. This is the lowest mark since at least the beginning of 2020, though TransUnion calls it “stubbornly high.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Signicat, Smile ID and Regula make new strides in financial industry

Identity verification, KYC and AML companies are making deals from Europe and Africa to Asia, including collaborations designed to boost…

 

BIPA still ripe for civil actions on biometrics as legal status of amendment awaits clarity

Litigation of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) is in a strange legal limbo. Having been milked through a flurry…

 

Limited use of mobile biometrics, data analysis weakens immigration enforcement, US lawmakers told

At a recent House subcommittee hearing, experts and former U.S. homeland security officials testifying on the evolving role of technology…

 

Digital wallets key to securing trust in the crypto world

With Q1 2025 wrapping up at the end of March, global digital identity trends continue to emerge. The latest to…

 

Europol releases report on ethical use of AI video analytics

Video analytics software, which uses CCTVT footage to analyze objects, persons by description, vehicles and more, should be introduced after…

 

Agentic AI holds gigantic potential to improve and challenge ID verification

AI agents have entered the tech hype cycle, with significant implications for online payments and other digital interactions, and new…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events