FB pixel

Nect nets revenue-based financing of €2.5M to expand digital ID market reach

German digital identity firm with 12 million wallet users is already profitable
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
Nect nets revenue-based financing of €2.5M to expand digital ID market reach
 

Hamburg-based digital identity firm Nect has secured €2.5 million (US$2.7M) in revenue-based financing from Round2 Capital, according to a release. The funding will go toward helping Nect expand the global market for its suite of ID verification products, Nect Wallet, Nect Ident and Nect Sign, which use AI and biometrics to offer eIDAS-compliant identity verification and electronic signature services.

Benny Bennet Jürgens, CEO of Nect, says the company has “built our foundation of 12 million users on one key principle: we design the best solutions for the user and build and invent the security technology to match. With the support of Round2 Capital, we look forward to expanding into new markets, driving innovation and leading the industry into a new era.”

Nect was founded in 2017 and was named one of Germany’s fastest-growing companies by Deloitte in both 2023 and 2024. It says its innovative technology, strong customer base and already operationally profitable business make it well-positioned to capitalize on growth in the digital ID verification market, as it focuses on the near future of identity wallets in Europe and beyond.

The revenue-based financing investment from Vienna-based Round2 Capital has a flexible repayment structure to suit Nect’s business model. Per the release, the non-dilutive funding allows shareholders to maintain full control of the company in order to scale operations, innovate products and expand into new markets without having to dilute equity.

Round2 Capital categorizes itself as a “strong partner for European scale-ups and companies with sustainable digital business models. Its recent portfolio includes Swedish video tech firm Phyron and Swedish intelligent automation provider EvoluteIQ.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Regula ID document fraud detection now covers 15K different types

Regula now has 15,000 document templates from over 250 countries and jurisdictions in its identity document database. The identity verification…

 

Immigration New Zealand considering digital ID for migrants

Decisions to approve visas for New Zealand will become a lot more machine-like as the country’s government plans to automate…

 

NADRA’s Pak ID app gets digital ID storage, face verification upgrade

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has unveiled the latest version of the Pak ID mobile application (version 3.8.1)…

 

The Trump administration says it has a plan to expand eCBSV access

The Social Security Administration’s (SSA) Electronic Consent-Based Social Security Number Verification (eCBSV) service is undergoing a makeover by the Trump…

 

UK Home Office, police body resist biometrics transparency

UK airport passengers have been secretly checked while boarding aircraft by face biometric scanning cameras under a scheme backed by…

 

Wallet concepts perplex non-crypto users, discouraging adoption of Web3: Civic

A new insight report from Civic Technologies suggests that current wallet-based authentication may be slowing mainstream adoption. The “State of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events