Paravision age estimation aces Challenge 25 test in ACCS evaluation

An announcement from Paravision says its biometric age estimation technology has achieved Level 3 certification from the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS), the leading independent certification body for age estimation. The results make it one of only six companies globally to receive ACCS’s highest-level designation for compliance.

San Francisco-based Paravision’s age estimation tech posted 100 percent precision in Challenge 25 compliance, with 0 subjects falsely identified as over 25 years old. It also scored a 0 percent Failure to Acquire Rate, meaning that every image submitted for analysis returned a result. Mean Absolute Error (MAE) was 1.37 years, with Standard Deviation of 1.17.

“Receiving this certification from ACCS is a milestone that validates our commitment to accuracy, reliability and compliance in age estimation,” says Joey Pritikin, Chief Product Officer at Paravision. “As digital transactions continue to expand, our technology provides businesses with a seamless way to verify age while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance.”

The ACCS tested Paravision’s age assurance using a dataset of 318 participants, aged 17 to 20, selected to ensure representation across demographic groups. Per the release, test images were captured under varied real-world conditions, ensuring robustness and reliability.

The scores give Paravision additional leverage in a growing market for highly accurate age estimation and age verification. Use cases such as alcohol and tobacco sales, lottery tickets, online gaming, sports betting, weapons sales, pornography and more are growing, as legislators work to tighten up access to age-restricted content.

Paravision has notched a few statistical wins of late, with its Face Recognition achieving leading rankings in a recent NIST FRTE 1:N test. Earlier in March, its liveness detection demonstrated the lowest combined error rate and processing time in the DHS Remote Identity Validation Test.

And the firm has also been recognized as a Liveness Pioneer in the 2025 Face Liveness Market report from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, which notes the firm’s strides in deepfake detection.

Paravision Age Estimation is available in SDK or Docker container format, and can be deployed as a standalone capability or as a simple software and API update for partners already using Paravision Dockers. It is not available directly as a SaaS but is integrated and deployed as a part of Paravision partners’ products and services.

