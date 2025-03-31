PNG digital transformation gets boost from Visa, e-signature platform

Economic growth and financial efforts in Papua New Guinea (PNG) will get a significant boost through the next five years with the introduction of Visa’s innovative payment solutions to facilitate consumer and merchant transactions in the country.

This information was disclosed recently by the digital payment giant’s Country Manager for New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, Anthony Watson, who was speaking at the Innovation PNG Conference which took place in Port Moresby, says a news release.

Watson said the move, which is part of an ambitious 2030 vision for the country, involves the introduction of new, low-cost and mobile-based payment services which will help sellers get paid quickly and safely, secure digital trade services, and enable international money movement for foreign trade services.

PNG unveiled its national digital identity policy last year, with the objective of establishing a unified digital ID system that will streamline government services. The system is based on the SevisPass digital ID, the SevisPortal and SevisWallet.

The payment revolution, it is believed, is crucial in driving the country up its planned economic growth trajectory, thanks in part, to the increasing number of the country’s micro sellers, rapidly growing mobile adoption, and a young and vibrant workforce which is expected to account for about 25 percent of the country’s population by 2030. The country is also said to have other booming sectors that can make the most of foreign trade transactions.

“Younger generations want diverse and inclusive digital payment options that help to make their lives easier and less complicated. Access to funds in real time with transparency on fees is important along with the security that their funds are safely held with trusted institutions. Lastly, they want to be rewarded for loyalty. They are looking for programs that offer benefits and experiences that suitable for their lifestyles,” Watson said.

“Collaboration and innovation are extremely important in navigating this rapidly changing payment landscape, and Visa is committed to supporting PNG through our clients and partners to drive economic growth,” he added.

Visa says its engagement in PNG follows its big investment plans in payments infrastructure over the last five years to the tune of $10 billion.

Digital signature platform launches

As part of PNG’s digital transformation push, a strategic partnership was recently signed to set up a digital signature platform.

According to an announcement, state-owned ICT services company, PNG DataCo, sealed the deal this month with digital signatures solutions firm, SigniFlow, to launch a platform that will provide a secure, compliant, and efficient digital signing solution for businesses and government institutions.

“We are thrilled to partner with PNG DataCo to bring a fully compliant, in-country digital signing solution to Papua New Guinea. Data sovereignty is critical in today’s digital landscape, and by ensuring that all signed documents remain within PNG, we are not only meeting regulatory requirements but also giving businesses and government agencies the confidence that their data is secure. This initiative supports the country’s digital governance strategy and enhances trust in electronic transactions,” Regional Director at SigniFlow for APAC, David Saunders, commented.

In his own remarks, the General Manager of ICT and Cloud Services of PNG, David Mba, said “this partnership aligns with our commitment to driving digital transformation and ensuring data sovereignty within PNG.”

“By keeping all signed documents securely stored in-country, we are empowering businesses and government agencies with a trusted digital solution that enhances efficiency, security, and regulatory compliance for an automated approval process. This marks a significant step forward in strengthening PNG’s digital economy and governance framework.”

SevisPass comes to security industry

PNG also introduced the SevisPass national digital ID as another part of its digital transformation push. Now SevisPass will be rolled out in the country’s security sector through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ICT and Police Ministries, the Post-Courier reports.

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) will consider its options for piloting SevisPass as a tool for identity verification, authentication and enhanced cybercrime investigation under the agreement.

The digital ID could also be implemented to generate digital passes for border management, national events, protection of key economic zones and preparations for the 2027 National General Elections.

