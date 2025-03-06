FB pixel

Utah passes age assurance bill requiring app stores to do age checks

Whether the law is a boon or a bust for age assurance providers remains to be seen
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometrics News
Utah passes age assurance bill requiring app stores to do age checks
 

Utah’s state legislature has passed S.B. 142, the App Store Accountability Act, which requires app stores to impose age assurance measures on app downloads.

Per the new law, app store providers shall, “at the time an individual who is located in the state creates an account with the app store provider, request age information from the individual; and verify the individual’s age category using: (A) commercially available methods that are reasonably designed to ensure accuracy; or (B) an age verification method or process that complies with rules made by the division under Section 13-75-301.” (Those rules are yet to come.)

Under Utah’s law, if app stores’ age assurance measures determine that a user trying to download an app or make an in-app purchase is underage, they will require the account to be affiliated with a parent account so verifiable parental consent can be confirmed or denied.

Developers will rely on app stores’ data sharing of age assurance results, and will not be liable provided they “relied in good faith on personal age verification data provided by an app store provider.”

Pressure from Meta could force app stores to develop solutions, workarounds

The law is a notable win for Meta, which has thrown its weight behind the argument that app stores – and not social media platforms – are the best point at which to impose age checks. For the company that owns Facebook and Instagram, it means that in Utah, age assurance is not its problem. Instead, the effort and costs will fall to Apple and Google, who operate the two major app stores.

Meta has repeatedly made the case that age assurance at the app level is “cumbersome and repetitive” and that “the most sensible and effective place for age verification is at the OS/app store level.” It has been joined by Snap, which owns Snapchat, in its quest to push for app store age verification.

While Utah’s law does specifically allow for commercially available age assurance methods that are “reasonably designed to ensure accuracy,” the law has mixed implications for the age assurance sector. The need for age verification and age estimation remains.

But, as major tech ecosystems, both Apple and Google are more likely to develop their own solutions to the age gate issue. Apple has already rolled out the Declared Age Range API, which gives kids the ability to share their confirmed age range with developers, but only with the approval of their parents, so that as little personal information as possible is collected.

While the Age Verification Provider’s Association (AVPA) has called the Declared Age Range API “a welcome move from Apple to improve the mechanics of the parental controls they offer for their app store,” some members have doubts that any kind of parental attestation will ever be considered “highly effective” as an age assurance method.

Nonetheless, Apple has been clear in stating that it believes age assurance is best done on the app or platform level. And the age range API, while providing a layer of protection on the app level, is also a crafty way of punting the problem back into the court of sites that offer age-restricted content, like pornography; why, Apple asks, should every app be subject to age checks when it’s the hardcore MILF sites and their ilk that need it most?

The result could be a general win for Big Tech at the expense of Big Porn – and could still translate to wins for age assurance providers that can demonstrate the commitment to privacy and discretion customers on the porn side will be looking for.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

CFIT plans digital ID for businesses to close loopholes, cut costs

A new plan to provide digital ID for businesses could save UK businesses billions in efficiency, lost revenue and fraud…

 

Meta fights Facebook scam ads with facial recognition

Meta says it has obtained regulatory approval to roll out a trial for its facial recognition system built to fight…

 

EU Council sets out ‘progressive launch’ of landmark EES biometric border management system

The EU Council has set out its approach in launching a new digital border management system, an automated system first…

 

Do the police ever forget a face?

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner There is a neurological condition called prosopagnosia which the National Center…

 

BioEnable certified to offer its iris biometric scanner for Aadhaar authentication

BioEnable Technologies has received STQC certification for its IriUniverse-One single iris biometric scanner. The Standardisation Testing and Quality Certificate validates…

 

Face liveness detection market to reach $250M by 2027

The global face biometric liveness detection market will grow to surpass US$250 million dollars by 2027, according to the new…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events