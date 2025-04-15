FB pixel

Nigeria’s IT agency seeks feedback on draft technical standards for DPI

| Chris Burt
Nigeria’s plans to reform its public service delivery through digital public infrastructure  have reached a milestone, with the launch of draft technical standards for DPI by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA). The draft sets out a roadmap for the integration of digital identity and payment systems and data exchange frameworks into a wider DPI ecosystem.

NITDA has called for feedback on the proposal through a public consultation process.

The framework is intended to provide a government-wide approach to public service delivery, which includes the provision of citizen-centric digital services by the private sector, according to the report. Open-source solution development will also be supported.

It would stand up a national implementation office, known as the Nigerian Digital Public Infrastructure Centre (Ng-DPIC).

Other objectives of the draft technical standards include enabling interoperability, ensuring data security and digital privacy in line with international standards, promoting accessibility and usability. It defines performance benchmarks, provides guidelines on accountability and transparency, and seeks to standardize testing procedures.

The draft technical standard and the email address for submitting comments are available from the NITDA website. The deadline for comments is May 8.

NITDA engages with international community

NITDA is also in the midst of partnering with organizations from around the country and the globe.

Partnerships discussed during a recent meeting at NITDA headquarters include a potential investment in sovereign digital infrastructure by Google, investment firm SGgrow and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

JICA has also partnered with Burkina Faso’s government on biometric IDs for IDPs.

NITDA is prioritizing international partnerships to support its strategic direction of fostering inclusive growth, innovation technology advancement throughout Nigeria.

The agency has also been working closely with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), which manages Nigeria’s digital ID system, to develop Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and DPI.

 |   |   |   |   | 

