FB pixel

NITDA, NIMC collaboration on PKI, DPI development hailed as timely

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
NITDA, NIMC collaboration on PKI, DPI development hailed as timely
 

A recently announced collaboration between two government agencies in Nigeria to develop and integrate Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has been described as timely and a giant step towards securing all kinds of transactions in the country’s digital space.

An opinion written by tech journalist Shuaib S. Agaka and published by Premium Times makes a strong case for the collaboration, highlighting the major benefits of PKI and DPI for Nigeria as a country fully engaged it its digital transformation agenda.

Recently, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) agreed on a collaboration that seeks to expand the use of PKI and DPI to enhance the management of digital identity and other digital transactions.

The write-up argues that for a country that wants to implement its digital economy, the importance of PKI and DPI cannot be over-emphasized as it can enable an ecosystem of trusted digital identities and secure authentication, among other things.

It says the move by NIMC and NITDA not only reflects the government’s willingness to better deal with challenges it has wrestled with in the past with regard to digital identity management, payment ecosystems, and data exchange capabilities, it also “signifies the nation’s commitment to enhancing citizen services, fostering innovation, and unlocking economic potential in the digital realm.”

Among the many issues, the article highlights that the collaboration on developing this infrastructure will help in strengthening data security and privacy in digital transactions across sectors, simplify and ease up digital transactions including those requiring data exchange among government and private sector institutions, ensure regulatory compliance especially in the financial industry, and bolster cyber security, just to mention these. And speaking about cybersecurity, the opinion writer says the situation has bene worrisome in Nigeria with banking institutions reported to have suffered over 150 billion Naira (around $118 billion at current rate) in losses in the past three years.

The collaboration on PKI and DPI, he holds therefore “heralds a transformative era for Nigeria’s digital economy, security, and societal progress,” through fostering “collaborative partnerships, upholding regulatory compliance, and prioritising cybersecurity and privacy.”

Digital signature policy under consideration to drive trade in West Africa

Meanwhile, as part of concerted actions to promote digital trade and digital government, stakeholders have been reflecting on how to put in place a common digital signatures certification policy in West Africa.

This was the crux of a recent regional workshop organized by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with support from the European Union and the Digital for Development (D4D) Hub, according to an announcement from APO.

Progress made by member sates at national level regarding the digital signatures certification policy was also reviewed, while guidelines for the certification policy were adopted.

An ECOWAS representative said during the meeting that the regional bloc is committed to fronting the region’s digital transformation agenda in collaboration with its partners.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EU rights groups demand revision to data transfer deal with Israel

More than ten human rights groups have signed a letter protesting the European Union’s decision to continue personal data transfers…

 

Data privacy guarantees can prompt digital ID adoption in laggard countries

A new report suggests that regulatory and governance frameworks that prioritize data privacy can trigger more adoption of eID in…

 

Entrust puts biometrics to use for integrated IDV and authentication tool

Minnesota-based authentication firm Entrust is wasting no time in leveraging the tools it gained in its recent acquisition of selfie…

 

Lack of ID document standards, language barriers pose fraud detection challenge: Regula

A lack of standardization among identity documents is the most common among several challenges facing businesses when they attempt to…

 

OSIA officially adopted as ITU standard for interoperable digital identity management

The Open Standards Identity API (OSIA) is now recognized as an international standard by the International Telecommunication Union’s Telecommunication Standardization…

 

NIST issues guidance to fit passkeys into digital identity recommendations

The U.S. National Institute and Standards Institute has published a supplement to its digital identity guidelines as interim advice for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS