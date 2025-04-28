Philippines targets NGOs in national digital ID adoption push

The Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) is multiplying strategies to ensure greater integration of the national ID into public and private sector service delivery. This time, it is targeting non-governmental organisations (NGOs), urging them to join the fray and make the most of the ID system.

In March, the PSA said the country had issued at least 84 million digital IDs, already used for over a hundred million transactions.

During a recent activity which brought together representatives of some NGOs, officials from the PSA emphasized the critical role of the national digital ID, and explained its many use cases.

The PSA says the national digital ID, which can be accessed via the eGovPH app, has also proven to be a tool empowering young people to effectively access public services.

Speaking on this empowerment drive, PSA Undersecretary, National Statistician and Civil Registrar General, Claire Dennis S. Mapa, says the national digital ID is a game-changing digital public infrastructure component which facilitates the way the young and old alike get access to public services.

“This is especially beneficial for the youth who often have difficulties obtaining their first government-issued ID to unlock employment opportunities and other services,” Mapa says.

“Today, we see young Filipinos reaping the benefit of being registered to the National ID System. By equipping the youth with the Digital National ID, we are also empowering the country’s key agents of nation-building in digital transformation,” he adds.

Some students testify that the national digital ID has enabled them to open digital wallet accounts to facilitate access to financial assistance meant for their studies.

The deputy National Statistician of the Philippines Identification System (PhilSys) Registry Office, Rosalinda P Bautista, has called on citizens to continue to download the digital versions of the national ID in order to get streamlined access to public services.

One of the things the national digital ID is hoping to drive in the Philippines is financial inclusion. The latest move in furtherance of this objective is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the PSA and G-Xchange to pursue a colocation strategy that makes its possible for persons registered for the digital ID to be able to open a GCash account. GCash is a mobile payments service owned by G-Xchange, a subsidiary of Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. The MoU was signed in a ceremony that saw the presence top officials from PAS and G-Xchange.

Data protection standards

In a related story, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) of the Philippines is calling for public comment as it is drafting new guidelines on the management of biometric data, to ensure that its data protection practices align with international standards.

The comments are expected until May 30.

The NPC is asking for comments, recommendations and papers containing experiences, issues, and concerns regarding the processing of biometric data in the country, according to an NPC announcement. Per the Commission, the comments will help in the putting in place a more responsive policy that enhances data privacy rights.

