Samoa national digital ID project seeks services of advisory firm

Samoa’s Bureau of Statistics is looking for a firm to provide implementation support and advisory services for the National Digital Identification System (NDIDS) component of the Samoa Finance Sector Resilience Development Project.

A request for the expression of interest states that the firm eventually selected for the project, which will last three and half years, will be expected to provide advisory assistance to the Samoa Bureau of Statistics for the successful development of the NDIDS and the deployment of digital authentication services. The implementation period of the project is between September 1, 2025 and March 1, 2029.

Interested firms have until Monday April 28 to submit their expression of interest dossiers, either via email or in physical form.

Specifically, the designated firm will offer technical advisory services on system design and architecture, including the review of the NDIDS technical requirements and functional design, as well as procurement support which involves the preparation of tendering documentation and contribution to the evaluation of the vendor for the NDIDS.

They will also provide technical implementation support such as vendor oversight and quality assurance for security risk, data protection, digital authentication service delivery, and secure physical identity card; plus oversee contract management and vendor engagement; and capacity building activities for the successful continuity of the national digital ID program.

Interested bidders must have at least seven years of high-level experience in advisory services to governments, preferably on projects related to identity information systems, digital authentication functions and similar activities, including other relevant technical requirements.

Experts expected to be included in the firm’s advisory team should include an enterprise architect specialist, ICT business and systems analyst, user experience and service design specialist, digital ID specialist with biometric systems and CRVS knowledge and experience, cybersecurity specialist and a procurement and contracts management specialist.

The NDIDS is a major component of the Samoa Finance Sector Resilience Development Project which has five key objectives. They include deploying an upgraded civil registration and vital statistics system, introducing a unique 10-digit identification number (SDIN) to eligible persons, developing and deploying a centralized national identity database, a biometric database which shall handle the collection, registration and storage of biometric data associated with the SDIN, the deployment of a digital authentication module, and the development of online services via web portals and mobile applications.

Samoa has received $21 million from the World Bank for the project which also seeks to modernize the country’s digital payments infrastructure and drive financial inclusion.

