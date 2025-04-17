The future of DARPA’s quantum benchmarking initiative

DARPA started the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI) in July 2024 to expand hardware capabilities and accelerate research. In April 2025, the Department of Defense agency unveiled the QBI’s future with a decade-long venture to build a quantum computer. Here is what to expect from each phase and the companies involved.

A decade of QBI research is underway

In early April, DARPA announced that it had chosen 15 tech companies for its initial QBI stage, with three more in negotiations. The process will include designing concepts for a fault-tolerant quantum computer within the decade, ideally by 2033. The Department of Defense previously selected Microsoft and PsiQuantum for its validation and co-design levels.

The selected companies will be responsible for specific quantum bits, such as superconducting cat qubits and trapped-ion QCCD architecture. While some production will occur in the U.S., others will originate from Canadian, Australian and British manufacturers. DARPA says these organizations will help the computer reach industrial utility.

Now, these researchers will focus on stage A, which will include six months of building technical concepts. Once this initial period is over, DARPA will select companies to advance to stage B and review their research and development progress. The final phase will test the developed hardware and rigorously evaluate all the components.

“We’ve built and are expanding our world-class IV&V team of U.S. quantum experts, leveraging federal and state test facilities to separate hype from reality in quantum computing,” said Joe Altepeter, DARPA QBI program manager. “Our team is eager to scrutinize the commercial concepts, designs, R&D plans, and prototype hardware — all with the goal of helping the U.S. government identify and support efforts that are genuinely advancing toward transformative, fault-tolerant quantum computing.”

While only some companies will advance to each stage, DARPA said there will not be competition between them. The Department of Defense will examine all organizations to determine which can assist commercial quantum computing efforts by the target date. Alteper said the examinations gauge each entity’s long-term plans and ability to build advanced technologies within the timeline.

The QBI will be complex, as Alpeter told Signal Media he does not expect any company to advance through all three stages. However, research teams that make it to the final phase could receive up to $300 million from DARPA.

