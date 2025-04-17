UAE announces ‘eliminating’ ID cards with biometric identification

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced it has developed and tested biometric identification systems that will eliminate the need to present a physical identity card.

The ID systems will rely on biometric technologies such as facial recognition and could be rolled out within a year, according to Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

The project is being implemented by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) and is designed to complement existing identity systems and support the country’s efforts in digitizing public services. The government is currently seeking strategic partnerships to incorporate the biometric systems into its platforms, The Gulf News reports.

The new biometric ID systems should be adopted in industries where secure identification is critical, including government, banking, telecommunications, healthcare, hospitality and insurance.

“There is an urgent need for fast, effective solutions to streamline identity verification in these essential sectors,” Federal National Council (FNC) member Adnan Al Hammadi said earlier this week.

This isn’t the first time the UAE has announced the introduction of facial recognition for identification.

UAE presented its new generation Emirates ID in 2021 alongside an electronic version accessible through its national digital identity app UAE Pass. That same year, ICP also announced it would enable Emirates ID holders to perform identity verification through facial recognition instead of placing their physical card on a card reader. Since then, the feature has been slowly rolled out across select services.

Last year, the UAE introduced a biometric Smart Travel scheme in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport in partnership with the ICP and its partner Idemia.

