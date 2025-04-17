FB pixel

UAE announces ‘eliminating’ ID cards with biometric identification

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Facial Recognition
UAE announces ‘eliminating’ ID cards with biometric identification
 

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced it has developed and tested biometric identification systems that will eliminate the need to present a physical identity card.

The ID systems will rely on biometric technologies such as facial recognition and could be rolled out within a year, according to Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs.

The project is being implemented by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) and is designed to complement existing identity systems and support the country’s efforts in digitizing public services. The government is currently seeking strategic partnerships to incorporate the biometric systems into its platforms, The Gulf News reports.

The new biometric ID systems should be adopted in industries where secure identification is critical, including government, banking, telecommunications, healthcare, hospitality and insurance.

“There is an urgent need for fast, effective solutions to streamline identity verification in these essential sectors,” Federal National Council (FNC) member Adnan Al Hammadi said earlier this week.

This isn’t the first time the UAE has announced the introduction of facial recognition for identification.

UAE presented its new generation Emirates ID in 2021 alongside an electronic version accessible through its national digital identity app UAE Pass. That same year, ICP also announced it would enable Emirates ID holders to perform identity verification through facial recognition instead of placing their physical card on a card reader. Since then, the feature has been slowly rolled out across select services.

Last year, the UAE introduced a biometric Smart Travel scheme in Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport in partnership with the ICP and its partner Idemia.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Know your geography for successful digital ID adoption: Trinsic

A big year for digital identity issuance, adoption and regulation has widened the opportunities for businesses around the world to…

 

UK’s digital ID trust problem now between business and government

It used to be that the UK public’s trust in the government was a barrier to the establishment of a…

 

Super-recognizers can’t help with deepfakes, but deepfakes can help with algorithms

Deepfake faces are beyond even the ability of super-recognizers to identify consistently, with some sobering implications, but also a few…

 

Age assurance regulations push sites to weigh risks and explore options for compliance

Online age assurance laws have taken effect in certain jurisdictions, prompting platforms to look carefully at what they’re liable for…

 

The future of DARPA’s quantum benchmarking initiative

DARPA started the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI) in July 2024 to expand hardware capabilities and accelerate research. In April 2025,…

 

Innovatrics brings ACE-V methodology to its ABIS

Innovatrics is bringing new updatess to its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) for law enforcement agencies. The forensics and biometrics…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events