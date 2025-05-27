Civic joins Solana Attestation Service for ‘solid foundation for verifiable credentials’

Civic Technologies has joined the newly launched Solana Attestation Service (SAS), an open, permissionless protocol for verifiable credentials. A blog from the proof of personhood firm says SAS, which standardizes verifiable credentials for Solana ecosystem wallets, is “a standards layer that gives your dApp the advantage when it comes to dealing with bad actors,” offering reusable, interoperable verifications and enhanced security.

The stated goal of the implementation is to “provide a neutral attestation registry that allows protocols and companies to build applications with a solid foundation for verifiable credentials” – a “common interoperable base-layer for reusable on-chain identity.”

A post from Solana explains further: “The SAS allows trusted issuers to associate off-chain information (such as KYC checks, geographic eligibility, membership in a clip, or accreditation status) with a user’s wallet. These attestations are signed, verifiable, and reusable across applications without exposing sensitive data onchain or duplicating verification steps.”

Decentralized apps, or dApps, are as ripe a target for fraudsters and malicious actors as any identity scheme. Bots, Sybils, cheaters and other bad actors are “a never-ending challenge for any builder,” says Civic – “and Solana builders are no different.”

Digital identity can help solve these issues. “However, as it stands, the identity ecosystem is fragmented because there are no common standards that address on-chain identity proofs.”

Civic says it is part of a consortium trying to change that, “coming together to create a holy grail of interoperability for reusable persistent verifications, including proofs of personhood and KYC/KYW checks.”

“With reusable and vendor-agnostic verification, builders can easily implement additional credential checks, including compliance requirements, anti-Sybil measures, sanctions screening, trading entity verification, and even accredited investor validation.”

Existing Civic Passes will already be compatible with SAS.

Civic’s blog also touches on a case study to “illustrate the value of a permissioned approach to attestations”: the “play-and-own” casual strategy video game Honeyland is built on Solana and allows “Certified Beekeepers” verified with Civic Pass to be unique players within the game who can mint, buy, sell and trade NFTs through a marketplace using their own cryptocurrency.

