FB pixel

Civic launches tool to ease Web3 onboarding and sign-ins

CEO Chris Hart says faster ID verification to cut abandonment rates
| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics
Civic launches tool to ease Web3 onboarding and sign-ins
 

Civic has launched a new onboarding tool for developers that acts as a gateway into the company’s customer digital identity and authentication management system.

The new Civic Auth works as a single sign-on solution that works with existing or newly created digital wallets, and delivers a familiar user experience even for novice Web3 users, according to the announcement. Users connect their existing wallet, or enter an email, passkey or Google account, and if they do not have a digital wallet, Civic Auth creates one for them.

This approach reduces friction, the company says, and eases onboarding of users new to Web3.

Once the wallet is connected, Civic verifies the user’s personhood and government ID, which enables Sybil attack prevention and AML use cases. Civic introduced FaceTec’s face biometrics and liveness detection for proof of personhood in late-2023, and is now up 925,000 Passes issued.

On-chain gating and smart contract execution can be implemented to enhance privacy protection and security, and user’s digital identity can be reverified at login.

“Civic Auth, in combination with Digital IDs, Passkeys and reusable documents will help make sub 3 second verifications a reality,” Civic CEO Chris Hart told Biometric Update in an email. “This will prove to be a huge win for businesses faced with 40 percent abandonment rates during verifications today.”

He cautions that the benefits of reusable identity must be weighed against the possible need to delay processes to differentiate between humans and AI.

“By introducing Civic Auth, we’re enabling developers to meet people where they are in their Web3 journey. Now applications can serve their users with a flexible identity platform that will allow them to zip around the ecosystem,” says JP Bedoya, Civic’s chief product officer, in the release.

Looking ahead to more AI

“In 2025 the verification process will be transformed by AI and smart contracts, enabling a risk-monitoring approach that’s both more thorough and less intrusive,” Hart says in the emailed response.

“We expect to see automated biometrics and/or government ID checks become the norm, not the exception for both regulated use cases and for applications that can be vulnerable to bot or Sybil attacks.”

Increased use of AI agents will necessitate robust identity verification and authorization frameworks, he says, to control what they do, particularly in financial transactions.

And threats posed by generative AI will separate those who “choose solutions that are state-of-the-art in both biometrics and document verification” from those who do not.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Keyless looks at promising 2025 after major growth, new hires in 2024

A release from Keyless says the London-based biometrics and passwordless authentication firm had a “milestone year” in 2024, expanding its…

 

Indian leader Modi meets Sri Lankan counterpart for agreement on DPI roll out

Sri Lanka is getting a helping hand from India in its roll out of digital public infrastructure, the two countries’…

 

Congressional AI report lays out regulatory roadmap, addresses privacy, civil rights issues

The long-awaited report of the nearly year-old U.S. Bipartisan House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence should serve as a call…

 

Malawi distributes 3M national ID cards printed in-country

Three million national ID cards have been printed and made available for collection at district registration offices of Malawi’s National…

 

FaceTec accuses law firm of ‘betrayal’ in patent dispute with Jumio, iProov

Nevada’s FaceTec has accused its former legal representation of a conflict of interest in its patent dispute with California’s Jumio,…

 

Mitek: quarterlies, annuals, SEC actions

Dec 18, 2024 – Mitek says its digital identity, mobile deposit and fraud protection revenue for full-year 2024 was roughly flat,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events