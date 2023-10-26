Civic introduces Proof of Personhood with FaceTec biometrics and liveness

On-chain digital ID service provider Civic announced Proof of Personhood for decentralized apps (or “dApps”) building on Solana to verify user’s identities, screen out AI, and protect their services from abuse.

Proof of Personhood establishes that an individual wallet belongs to a unique human. First, a wallet owner proves their personhood by taking a live video selfie. The owner will biometrically re-authenticate from time to time to prove that the wallet is not taken over by an AI agent or bot at a later point.

Proof of Personhood, as well as all Civic Passes, are soulbound tokens that are issued and added to a user’s wallet after their credentials have been verified. A description of Civic Passes on the company’s website clearly depicts the selfie biometrics and liveness detection process of FaceTec’s ZoOm. Civic partnered with Onfido to integrate face biometrics in 2019, and FaceTec is listed among its partners. FaceTec supplies algorithms directly to Onfido.

More that 62,000 unique individuals have already completed their Proof of Personhood checks across the Solana, Polygon, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Fantom and XDC platforms.

The Proof of Personhood feature was designed for organizations to suppress trading bots, stop Sybil attacks, and to conduct secure decentralized autonomous organization voting. It can also be used to ensure online communities consist of actual humans.

Civic Passes can be managed on Civic.me, the provider’s identity management platform. Users can also add and link wallets to their digital identity using the platform.

dApps can manage user access to their services using preset or custom requirements through the platform. They can also issue, freeze, or revoke custom Civic Passes as well. The IAM provider’s product suite includes, uniqueness assurance, and age verifications.

Solana’s speed and low gas fess allow for Proof of Personhood to be established and managed on-chain.

“In a world where it’s increasingly challenging to understand who or what may be on the other side of a transaction or even a social media post, we believe that our take on solving the unique-human problem offers essential benefits for the ecosystem,” said Civic CEO Chris Hart. “It’s a win for both human users and dApps.”

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | Civic Technologies | face biometrics | FaceTec | identity verification | proof of personhood