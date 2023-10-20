FaceTec reveals liveness check milestone, a new state mDL, high marks in BixeLab test

FaceTec, Inc. now conducts over two billion 3D biometric liveness checks yearly, of which 475 million were performed in Q3 2023, the company has revealed in a review of s3everal new developments. With a year-over-year growth rate of 172 percent in this field, FaceTec emphasized the rising demand for biometric cybersecurity provided by liveness detection.

“Our Q3 results reflect the growing need for effective Liveness-proven biometric cybersecurity. Organizations must defend against generative AI deepfakes to prevent digital impersonation of their employees and end-users using trusted identity reverification with strong, liveness-proven biometrics,” says Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec.

FaceTec’s AI powers biometrics for Utah’s mobile driver licenses (mDLs) through a partnership with GET Group and Scytáles, and has unveiled that the trio is also supplying Wisconsin’s, increasing FaceTec’s mDL footprint in the U.S. by 40 percent.

FaceTec initially partnered with Scytáles in 2021 on mobile biometric ID verification, the same year Utah’s mDL reached the pilot stage.

In recent testing by BixeLab (a NIST-certified biometric testing provider) of FaceTec’s Presentation Attack Detection (PAD), all 2,100 Level 1(A) and 2(B) attacks failed to defeat FaceTec’s defenses.

The PAD testing was performed with 1,000+ live-user, real-world, demographically diverse, 3D liveness checks plus ID scans with 3D:2D face matching. The results showed no observable errors related to race, ethnicity, gender, skin tone, or age, and high 3D:2D match rates at >1/100,000 FAR (false acceptance rate) in most cases, according to the announcement. These test results show that FaceTec’s technology exceeds the levels required for TDIF Accreditation by the Australian Government.

FaceTec also reports a 50 percent year-over-year revenue increase in the third quarter, and more than 170 million facial age estimations performed with its software so far. The company was also granted three more patents, raising its total to 28.

October 2023 marks the fourth anniversary of FaceTec’s Spoof Bounty Program, which continues to be the only biometric bounty program in the world. After over 150,000 attempted attacks, no bounties have been paid out in the last 3.5 years.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | FaceTec | mDL | presentation attack detection