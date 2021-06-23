Utah extends GET Group mobile driver’s license pilot, credit union to accept them

Digital ID meets ISO 18013-5 global interoperability standards

The Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU) will be the state’s first financial institution to officially accept mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) as a legal form of digital ID for all banking transactions.

The technology behind the new mDL was developed by GET Group North America and The Utah Driver License Division (DLD) and has now been deployed on a larger scale, following a successful pilot run over the first half of 2021.

Currently, the Utah DLD is using the GET Mobile Administrator platform to issue optional mobile driver’s licenses to the state’s mDL pilot participants.

Once they have obtained their mDL, citizens have complete control of the data they choose to share with financial institutions in order to complete specific banking transactions, according to the GET Group announcement.

During the course of the pilot program, UCCU will use the GET Mobile Verify app to verify mDLs contactlessly and using cryptographic proof of ID.

“We are excited to be a pioneer in Utah’s mDL pilot, as we believe standardized mobile IDs provide a more convenient, safe, and secure means for our members to entrust their identity information to us,” commented UCCU Chief Information Officer Justin Olson.

“It has long seemed logical for driver’s licenses and IDs to follow the path of credit cards, and so many other parts of life, by going mobile,” Olson added. “The pandemic has really accelerated our pursuit of ways to enable contactless exchanges of information and improve our customer service.”

An estimated 10,000 individuals are expected to participate in the digital ID pilot by the end of the year.

Other states including Iowa are also moving forward with their mDL deployment plans.

