Utah trials GET Group’s digital ID in mobile driver’s license pilot

ISO 18013-5-compliant mobile app to provide Utahan’s cryptographic digital ID

Utah drivers could soon be issued mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) thanks to the state’s collaboration with digital ID firm GET Group North America. The company announced that its ISO 18013-5-compliant digital ID’s privacy and security will now be tested during a trial with 100 state residents. Later in 2021 the study will be expanded to include 10,000 participants. In addition to individuals, Utah businesses are invited to participate by accepting the mDLs as a valid form of ID.

“Utah DLD has incredible foresight and timing to lead the world with standardized mDLs. We are proud to support Utah DLD as they begin launching a full-scale mDL program,” said GET Group North America President and Managing Director Alex Kambanis. “COVID has accelerated the importance of Contactless ID for both citizens and the businesses that accept ID. Utah DLD is providing Utah residents a huge benefit with financial, security, and health-related impacts.”

The mDL allows residents to have full control over their ID data and share it with the businesses of their choice, according to the announcement. It will be a valid form of ID for transactions such as age verification, travel, banking, and traffic stops. After a successful trial, the mDL could be rolled out to the state’s 2 million drivers.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson stated, “Our Driver License Division is committed to working with residents and stakeholders to implement a solution which provides the highest value to Utahns: one which is accepted anywhere and provides enhanced privacy, security, and personal control. Utahns’ privacy is of the utmost importance to us and the mDL gives them control over their data. They choose what information to share when their identification is requested.”

The Utah mDL was created through a collaboration between the state, GET Group, and Scytáles. The digital ID, administered by the Utah Driver’s License Division (DLD), allows users to download and carry their driver’s license on their mobile devices and use them as a valid form of ID for various business transactions and age verification. In 2020, GET Group’s Mobile ID was certified to comply with global acceptance standards. Accordingly, its Utah digital ID solution complies with mDL guidelines set forth by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrations (AAMVA).

“Utahns will now lead the country in having the benefit of a completely secure, privacy-centered, standardized form of mobile ID. Our team looks forward to supporting Utah in its pioneering role in implementing the very first fully ISO-compliant mDL,” said Geoff Slagle, president and chief business development officer at Scytáles, who was appointed last year after serving in a senior role at the AAMVA.

