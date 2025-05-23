FB pixel

Iraq: 8M voters did not complete biometric registration for November election

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Elections  |  ID for All
Iraq: 8M voters did not complete biometric registration for November election
 

Over 8 million eligible voters in Iraq have not yet completed biometric registration for the parliamentary elections in November, forcing the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to extend the deadline for registration earlier this week. The new deadline for biometric voter registration is June 15th.

IHEC originally launched its voter card and biometric data renewal campaign on March 24th. Millions of citizens, however, have failed to do so before the cut-off date on May 23rd, according to IHEC deputy head Hazem Al-Rudaini.

“The total number of eligible voters has reached 29 million, including new voters born in 2005 and 2006,” says Rudaini. “So far, fewer than 21 million have registered biometrically.

Data from IHEC shows that more than 1.3 million voters across Iraq have renewed their biometric cards before the May deadline. The highest number of renewals was recorded in Nineveh governorate (211,186), with the capital Mosul.

According to Iraqi law, only citizens holding biometric electoral cards are allowed to vote,  reports Shafaq. Through the process of Automated Voter Registration (AVR), voters submit biometric information, which is used to remove duplicates from the voter list and voter identification.

The regulation is a part of IHEC’s effort to prevent electoral fraud and introduce more transparency. The country, however, has been seeing media reports of an underground trade in biometric voting cards. Biometric voter cards are being bought and sold for US$100 each, according to Kurdistan24.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Digital identity frameworks and their choices reflect different worldviews

At a talk for KuppingerCole’s European Identity and Cloud Conference (EIC), Markus Sabadello, CEO of Danube Tech, looks at the…

 

Clearview AI data harvesting not protected speech, says California appeals court

Clearview AI continues to slog through a quagmire of legal issues in the U.S., UK and Canada. In California, an…

 

World Bank demystifies PKI and electronic signatures at ID4Africa 2025

A workshop chaired by World Bank officials Nay Constantine, Tunde Fafunwa and Chris Tullis addressed how electronic signatures enable remote…

 

Rwanda launching digital identity, biometrics enrollment with $8.5M budget

The government of Rwanda is investing 12.2 billion Rwandan francs (approximately US$8.5 million) in the upcoming 2025-2026 fiscal year to…

 

Procurement integral part of digital ID system design from beginning: UNDP

Experts from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have advised governments implementing digital ID systems to make procurement an integral…

 

Philippines elections commission suggests voters to update their biometric info

The Commission on Elections in Davao Region (Comelec -XI) is recommending voters to update their biometric information, particularly their photos,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS