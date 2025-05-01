Liberia makes national ID enrollment mandatory for citizens, residents

It is now obligatory for Liberian citizens as well as foreign residents in the country to enroll in the National Biometric Identification System (NBIS) and obtain an ID card.

This follows the signing of an executive order by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on April 28 in which he said the move is meant to tackle problems like identity fraud, illegal migration, and impersonation which negatively affect the delivery of public services and governance. The order takes effect from the date of its signing and will remain in force until it is amended or repealed.

For foreign residents, only those staying in the country for a period exceeding 90 days are required to enroll for a foreigner ID card which will enable them complete processes like SIM card registration and residency status verification.

The ID card in Liberia is used as a means of identity authentication and verification, and a proof of citizenship which allows access to several public and private sector services.

According to the president, the initiative, which will be implemented by the National Identification Registry (NIR), in collaboration with government bodies and private sector partners, will also make it possible for citizens and residents to easily interact with government and private institutions, and access essential services in sectors such as banking, healthcare, and education.

The NIR will oversee the enrollment, distribution of ID cards, and identity verification through its query and e-verification platforms, while fees for these services will be determined by the ID authority’s Board of Registrars, the president said.

Per the executive order, all government ministries, agencies, and private institutions are required to use the NIR database for identity verification and authentication in order to curb the level of fraud and enhance efficiency. Government and private entities are also called upon to adopt policies that promote ID card compliance, overseen by specific government institutions such as the Ministry of Finance and the Liberia Revenue Authority.

The executive order from the president mandating ID enrollment is seen as a major move toward stronger ID card adoption in the country given that there has been some level of unwillingness among citizens to obtain the ID in the past.

NIR authorities see the national ID card not only as a tool that facilitates access to public and private sector services, but one that is capable of contributing to the growth of the country’s digital economy.

The executive order also stresses the importance of data protection, noting that data collection and management processes must strictly align with Liberia’s data protection legislations.

As part of its digital transformation program, the country, in March, launched a digital public infrastructure project funded by the World Bank.

Zambia admires Ethiopia’s digital ID model

In a related ID story, Zambia has expressed interest in emulating Ethiopia’s national digital ID model.

Percy Chinyama, national coordinator of Smart Zambia, an initiative overseeing the country’s digital transformation efforts, recently expressed admiration for Ethiopia’s ID system which is a system built at home, TechAfrica News reports.

Speaking at the Africa Innovation Conference in Addis Ababa recently, Chinyama said Zambia is also committed to building digital public infrastructure that is based on open-source and locally made solutions.

