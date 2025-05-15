FB pixel

MOSIP and GLEIF join new Mojaloop partner program to advance financial inclusion

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  ID for All
MOSIP and GLEIF join new Mojaloop partner program to advance financial inclusion
 

The Mojaloop Foundation has unveiled a new global partner program, an initiative focused on advancing financial inclusion globally.

The new global partner program enables Mojaloop and its partners to shape the future of inclusive instant payment systems (IIPS). The program launches in partnership with AfricaNenda, FNA, Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), and Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP).

“We extend a warm welcome to our partners as they join our growing network of organizations dedicated to closing the financial inclusion gap,” said Paula Hunter, Mojaloop Foundation executive director.

The partners include entities working on technology and payments targeting emerging markets; system integrators; regulatory experts; open source and standards groups; along with research institutions seeking to influence industry discourse on payments. All have a focus on financial inclusion.

“The introduction of our partner program follows substantial Mojaloop momentum in emerging countries, including Rwanda, the Philippines, Togo and across the COMESA region,” Hunter said. The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) comprises 21 member states in Africa.

The partner program will facilitate collaborative development that enhances interoperability, engagement initiatives to promote awareness and raise demand for IIPS and DPI, and exploration of emerging technologies, policies, regulations and standards and cross-border payments.

Clare Rowley, head of business operations at GLEIF, commented: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with the Mojaloop Foundation to accelerate digital financial inclusion across the African continent.”

“A key enabler of financial inclusion is widespread small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) adoption of a trusted, globally recognized system for business identity,” she continued. “By holding a LEI, any SME can demonstrate the transparency required to build trusted relationships with third parties — both locally and across borders.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Harmonized digital driving license in EU approved as part of driving reform package

The EU is getting closer to a harmonized mobile driver’s license (mDL) with the approval of a provisional deal on…

 

DARPA taps Aptima to bring media forensics to market amid deepfake surge

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded a commercialization contract to Aptima, Inc. that marks a critical inflection…

 

Parsons secures sole source deal to equip U.S. Air Force with biometric kits

The U.S. Air Force Air has issued a notice of intent to award a sole-source contract to Parsons Corporation for…

 

Gov.uk Wallet ‘empowering the market,’ says Kyle, in big win for OSPs

After a tense few weeks, the UK government has released the working principles for the Gov.uk Wallet plan that has…

 

Biometrics integrations, identity intelligence improve financial services onboarding

Major integrations for Fourthline and BioCatch are expanding the reach of their biometric user onboarding and KYC technologies, as financial…

 

Pakistan introduces digital birth, death registration in health facilities

Pakistan has taken a decisive move to streamline birth and death registration by digitizing the process and making services available…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS