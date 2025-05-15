MOSIP and GLEIF join new Mojaloop partner program to advance financial inclusion

The Mojaloop Foundation has unveiled a new global partner program, an initiative focused on advancing financial inclusion globally.

The new global partner program enables Mojaloop and its partners to shape the future of inclusive instant payment systems (IIPS). The program launches in partnership with AfricaNenda, FNA, Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF), and Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP).

“We extend a warm welcome to our partners as they join our growing network of organizations dedicated to closing the financial inclusion gap,” said Paula Hunter, Mojaloop Foundation executive director.

The partners include entities working on technology and payments targeting emerging markets; system integrators; regulatory experts; open source and standards groups; along with research institutions seeking to influence industry discourse on payments. All have a focus on financial inclusion.

“The introduction of our partner program follows substantial Mojaloop momentum in emerging countries, including Rwanda, the Philippines, Togo and across the COMESA region,” Hunter said. The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) comprises 21 member states in Africa.

The partner program will facilitate collaborative development that enhances interoperability, engagement initiatives to promote awareness and raise demand for IIPS and DPI, and exploration of emerging technologies, policies, regulations and standards and cross-border payments.

Clare Rowley, head of business operations at GLEIF, commented: “We’re thrilled to collaborate with the Mojaloop Foundation to accelerate digital financial inclusion across the African continent.”

“A key enabler of financial inclusion is widespread small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) adoption of a trusted, globally recognized system for business identity,” she continued. “By holding a LEI, any SME can demonstrate the transparency required to build trusted relationships with third parties — both locally and across borders.”

digital identity | digital public infrastructure | financial inclusion | GLEIF | Mojaloop Foundation | MOSIP (Modular Open Source Identity Platform)