3DiVi enhances performance, flexibility of face biometrics development tools

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
A pair of major software updates from 3DiVi give enterprises and developers tools to improve visibility in remote identity verification and faster incident resolution, and to build faster, scalable and secure biometric systems for access control, fintech, digital banking and other applications.

Version 1.11.0 of 3DiVi’s Biometric Anti-Fraud (BAF) software adds additional metadata for face authentication attempts, along with a feature for previewing face crop images for quick validation of capture quality and a service for log collection from web components. Reference IDs can be assigned to applicants to accelerate searches and filtering.

Metadata captured includes device specification, camera setting, network information, geolocation and environmental parameters that the company says can help in identifying bot activity and spoof attempts. The automated logging function speeds up tech support and troubleshooting to reduce downtime and improve user experience, according to the announcement.

The new version of BAF also provides improved overall performance and face matching precision with upgraded NPM packages.

Version 3.26.0 of 3DiVi’s Face SDK provides three times better accuracy in biometric liveness detection, and adds native support for Go and Node.js.

The LIVENESS_ESTIMATOR function has been upgraded with improved 2D and 2D_ensemble models for a dramatic reduction in errors.

Introducing support for the Go language enables developers to create high-performance, scalable backend systems with facial recognition, and the Node.js API allows facial recognition to be seamlessly integrated into server-side JavaScript and TypeScript applications, with particular benefit for cloud-native and microservice architectures, 3DiVi says.

3DiVi launched a Quality Assessment Algorithm to help reduce the number of errors made by face biometric authentication systems earlier this year.

