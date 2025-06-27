FB pixel

Experian taps Mastercard identity insights to prevent fraud

Offers clients combined IDV, fraud and credit risk analysis
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services
Experian taps Mastercard identity insights to prevent fraud
 

Mastercard will provide its identity verification and fraud prevention technology to data broker and consumer credit reporting company Experian, allowing more than 1,800 Experian clients to fight against abuse such as synthetic identity and application fraud.

Mastercard’s Identity Insights product, which helps validate an individual’s authenticity by analyzing elements such as name, email, and phone numbers, and related metadata, will help boost the fraud capabilities of the Experian Ascend Platform, the two companies have announced. The platform brings organizations and companies a combination of software tools for analytics, credit decision-making and fraud detection.

Experian’s clients want a frictionless process that can assess ID, fraud and credit risk within a single request, according to Greg Wright, Experian’s executive vice president of Identity and Fraud.

“By enabling clients with advanced analytics solutions that bring credit, identity, and fraud data into the Ascend Platform, we help them achieve their strategic goals while also driving greater financial inclusion for consumers,” says Wright.

