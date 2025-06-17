FB pixel

India amends KYC rules for easier, biometric enabled authentication

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  ID for All
India amends KYC rules for easier, biometric enabled authentication
 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has amended KYC rules to streamline customer onboarding.

India’s central bank has simplified procedures to allow Aadhaar-based eKYC, video KYC and DigiLocker documents.

Now, customers may be onboarded in face-to-face mode through Aadhaar biometric based eKYC authentication, while a digital KYC process is also allowed. If the individual’s current address differs from the Aadhaar address, a simple self-declaration will suffice.

Aadhaar OTP-based eKYC authentication is another option, allowing for documents issued through DigiLocker and equivalent e-documents. Accounts opened through non face-to-face onboarding (NFTF) must complete Customer Due Diligence (CDD) within one year.

Further, the new rules allow for a video-based customer identification process (V-CIP). V-CIP is an alternate method of CDD by an authorized official who undertakes seamless, secure, live, informed and consent-based audiovisual interaction with the customer to obtain identification information required for CDD. This method is treated on par with face-to-face onboarding.

RBI’s amendments are aimed at supporting inclusive banking and easing the process for first-time customers, particularly those joining through government schemes like DBT, EBT and PMJDY.

Additional measures aim to ease the process further. These include Business Correspondents (BCs) who are now authorized to assist in onboarding and KYC updates, aimed at increasing reach in rural and remote areas.

Banks have been advised to be more lenient when reactivating accounts opened under welfare schemes, and must use the Central KYC Registry (CKYCR) to get a customer’s existing KYC record with consent. This avoids the need for repeated document submissions.

RBI has also asked banks to carry out special onboarding and KYC update camps and run targeted awareness campaigns in rural and semi-urban areas to bring more users into the formal banking system.

Aadhaar and digital KYC transactions are surging in India as the world’s largest digital ID system is powering India’s digital economy and welfare services.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Municipal ID programs offer ID to undocumented people, and ICE wants their data

Amid the ongoing collapse of democratic norms in the U.S., it is easy to miss a nightmare scenario unfolding for…

 

Unissey levels-up biometric injection attack detection certification

Unissey’s face biometrics have been certified to substantial-level compliance with the European biometric injection attack detection (IAD) standard. Injection attacks…

 

Hey babe, check out my regulations: porn star, VerifyMy spice up UK Online Safety Act

It’s one thing when Christian moralists lobby for age assurance laws – but another thing entirely when the voices are…

 

Regula launches dedicated biometric morph attack detector

A new face morphing detector has been unveiled by Regula to defend against the significant security threat of passports and…

 

UK regulator fines 23andMe over massive genetic data breach

The U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined U.S.-based 23andMe £2.31 million for serious security failures that resulted in a…

 

Tonga reveals MOSIP and VS One World foundations of DPI success

Tonga launched its TongaPass digital ID and digital government portal this month. The government is now ramping up registration as…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS