AI voice deepfake of U.S. Secretary of State triggers global security alert

In one of the most audacious examples yet of AI-enabled political deception, an individual posing as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio used AI deepfake tools to impersonate his voice and writing style in a series of targeted communications to senior government officials, the goal of which was to “gain access to information or accounts.”

What makes the matter particularly alarming is not just the technological sophistication involved, but the choice of target. Elevated to Secretary of State under the Trump administration’s second term, Rubio occupies one of the most internationally visible posts in the U.S. government. The use of AI to mimic his voice in conversations with foreign dignitaries suggests an intent not merely to deceive, but potentially to manipulate state-to-state interactions.

The matter further raises questions about how private phone numbers were obtained, as well as the earlier infiltration of State Department communications – including classified systems – by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which was created and until recently overseen by Elon Musk.

The deepfake voice and text impersonations of Rubio were disclosed in a leaked sensitive but unclassified July 3 cable that was distributed to every U.S. embassy and consulate. It says that in mid‑June the Signal messaging app was used to send AI‑generated messages from “Marco Rubio.”

The FBI had warned this past spring of a “malicious text and voice messaging campaign” in which “malicious actors” were impersonating senior U.S. government officials.

In May, there was an AI impersonation of Susie Wiles, President Trump’s chief of staff. The impersonator contacted a range of high-profile individuals – senators, governors, and business leaders – by exploiting access to Wiles personal cellphone contacts. Officials confirmed that Wiles’ contacts list was compromised but said her actual phone number remained secure. The impersonator solicited a list of potential presidential pardons and funds in a manner national security officials described as alarmingly formal.

Accessing someone’s phone contacts without having their number typically requires compromising their device or associated cloud accounts. In advanced attacks, particularly against high-profile targets, attackers may exploit vulnerabilities in messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram, which often request access to a user’s contact list during setup.

If permissions aren’t tightly controlled, this can expose contacts even without compromising the phone itself. Wiles used Signal on her cell phone because she was on the private Signal chat group that then National Security Advisor Mike Waltz created to discuss the March 11 air strikes on Houthi terrorists in Yemen.

The deepfake impersonation of Rubio using AI voice cloning and synthetic messaging marks a significant escalation in digital deception operations. According to multiple reports, the perpetrator employed advanced generative AI to mimic Rubio’s voice and writing style in outreach to at least three foreign ministers, a governor, and a member of Congress.

In addition to the voice cloning, the imposter replicated a “@state.gov” email domain and used forged U.S. State Department branding from the Bureau of Diplomatic Security to increase the operation’s credibility.

This was not merely a prank or a scam for financial gain, as the sophistication of the deception points toward a strategic attempt to infiltrate high-level diplomatic communications channels. State Department officials have tried to downplay the seriousness of the matter, with one reportedly saying the breach was “not very sophisticated.” Analysts and cybersecurity officials are weighing whether the attack was state-sponsored or the work of an organized private actor exploiting political chaos and technological gaps.

The impersonation stands out for its convergence of multiple AI capabilities: voice synthesis, natural language generation, and social engineering, all of which was integrated into a multi-platform scheme targeting national security officials and leaders. The timing also raises questions, as it coincides with heightened geopolitical tensions.

The leaked cable explained that the impersonator used both voice and text generated by AI in attempts to lure these targets into providing “information or access to accounts.” It specifically noted that voicemails were left for two individuals and in at least one case a text urged the recipient to continue the conversation on Signal.

The cable explicitly warned U.S. diplomatic staff to alert external partners about such impersonations. Internally, personnel were instructed to report any similar incidents to the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, while recipients outside the department were told to notify the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

“The State Department is aware of this incident and is currently investigating the matter,” the department said in a statement. “The department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously takes steps to improve the department’s cybersecurity posture to prevent future incidents.”

The leaked cable contrasts the AI-backed Rubio impersonation with a separate campaign in April that was attributed to a Russia-linked actor who used phishing techniques and fake “@state.gov” emails to target think tank scholars, activists, journalists, and former officials.

The cable states that there was no direct cyber breach of State Department systems. Instead, it said the concern lies with individuals potentially being misled via social engineering and leaked personal data, such as phone numbers connected to official accounts.

“There is no direct cyber threat to the department from this campaign, but information shared with a third party could be exposed if targeted individuals are compromised,” the cable added.

The department declined to comment further due to “security reasons” and the ongoing investigation. Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce further declined to provide details during her Tuesday afternoon press briefing.

Counterintelligence (CI) sources, however, said the imposter’s apparent access to the secure or private contact information of foreign ministers, a U.S. governor, and a member of Congress suggests a much deeper compromise than mere AI voice cloning. Gaining such direct-line numbers implies either insider access, infiltration of contact databases, or a successful phishing or social engineering campaign targeting individuals or their staff, which raises even more serious concerns.

First, it points to a likely breach or data leak from a trusted directory system potentially within the Department of State, classified diplomatic communications infrastructure, or a related agency with global contact repositories. Second, it demonstrates how adversaries are increasingly integrating cyber intrusion with AI-driven impersonation to achieve high-level influence operations.

The Rubio impersonation is thus not only about generative AI deception; it also likely reflects a coordinated intelligence-grade effort to compromise protected communications channels and exploit trust-based protocols used in diplomacy and governance.

If confirmed, this would demand a comprehensive CI response and a reassessment of how sensitive contact data is stored, shared, and verified within the U.S. government and among international partners.

According to counterintelligence sources, a wide-ranging CI investigation is being carried out by the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Security Division.

While the full scope of the scheme remains under investigation, U.S. officials have acknowledged that the operation was a serious breach of diplomatic protocol and a potential national security threat. It also underscores a growing pattern of AI-facilitated impersonation targeting high-level political figures.

In the months preceding the Rubio impersonations, the Department of Government Efficiency – established under the Trump administration’s broader restructuring of the federal bureaucracy – was granted sweeping access to numerous federal IT and data systems under the justification of auditing, streamlining, and consolidating digital operations. This included the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology (DT), which is responsible for securing communications, managing classified systems, and overseeing global diplomatic IT infrastructure.

If DOGE had access to DT networks, directories, or credentialing systems, it could have created a latent vulnerability. Such access would have included secure phone directories, diplomatic scheduling platforms, and internal email systems that use the “@state.gov” domain.

Biometric Update reported in February that a DOGE employee reportedly was a “senior adviser” in the State Department’s Bureau of Diplomatic Technology, which was created to modernize and enhance the technological capabilities of American diplomacy.

Key functions and responsibilities of the bureau include protecting the State Department’s sensitive information and diplomatic communications from cyber threats, including foreign adversaries and malicious actors, and upgrading outdated systems and infrastructure to support the evolving needs of diplomatic missions worldwide. This includes implementing cloud technologies, enhancing secure communication channels, and improving digital workflows.

The bureau plays a critical role in national security by ensuring that communications between the State Department and foreign governments remain authentic, secure, and protected from espionage or interference. It is one of the most sensitive and technologically sophisticated arms of the department, overseeing embassy IT systems, email security, encrypted communications for diplomats, and the development and operation of cloud services used across U.S. missions.

While there’s no public evidence directly tying DOGE to the recent AI impersonation of Rubio, the possibility of a past access point being exploited – either through internal compromise, improper data retention, or inadequate offboarding of contractor systems – cannot be dismissed, CI sources said.

However, given DOGE’s opaque oversight mechanisms and broad digital reach, it remains a plausible vector through which adversaries or rogue insiders could have gained contact information and spoofable metadata for high-level State Department communications.

The AI impersonation of Rubio raises the stakes for AI governance, especially as election season intensifies and diplomatic relations remain tense across multiple fronts. The Rubio case is a clear signal to federal agencies and international allies that malicious actors – whether state-sponsored or criminal – are rapidly adapting generative AI to exploit political vulnerabilities and operational seams in global diplomacy.

If not rapidly addressed, these impersonation threats could severely undermine trust in diplomatic communication, enable espionage or policy manipulation, and introduce chaos into already volatile geopolitical environments. The Rubio incident, therefore, serves as a stark warning about the evolving capabilities of AI-enabled influence operations and the urgent need for both technical countermeasures and international norms around synthetic media use in statecraft.

