FB pixel

Canada directs Hikvision to stop local operations

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Surveillance  |  Trade Notes
Canada directs Hikvision to stop local operations
 

Canada has ordered Hikvision Canada to cease all operations in the country and close its Canadian business.

Canada’s Industry Minister Mélanie Joly ordered the closure following a government review that determined Hikvision Canada’s continued operations in the country would be “injurious” to its national security.

Hikvision is a Chinese biometric surveillance technology group that has seen increased scrutiny. In the U.S. that country’s Department of Defense put Hikvision on its list of Chinese military companies, along with other Chinese companies with business in facial recognition and biometrics.

Hikvision has faced calls for a ban in the UK as well, even as the company’s security cameras are widely used in Scotland’s public CCTV networks and other facilities run by local governments and businesses.

In Canada a “multi-step review” assessed evidence provided by Canada’s security and intelligence community, according to a statement by Joly, after which the government decided to order Hikvision Canada to stop all operations.

The National Security Review noted that its scope did not extend to Hikvision’s affiliate operations outside of Canada, and it does not affect its parent company Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

“However,” Joly said, “I strongly encourage all Canadians to take note of this decision and make their own decisions accordingly.”

As a result of the decision, federal departments, agencies and crown corporations will be barred from purchasing or using any Hikvision products. In addition, the government of Canada is conducting a review to ensure that legacy Hikvision products are not used going forward.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for China’s embassy to Canada condemned the decision, accusing Canada of politicizing trade and urging it to stop the “unreasonable suppression” of Chinese business and infringing on Chinese companies’ legitimate rights.

Hikvision itself also voiced its opposition: “We strongly disagree with this decision and view it with deep concern, as we believe it lacks a factual basis, procedural fairness, and transparency,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.

“Instead of evaluating our technology on its cybersecurity merits, the decision appears to be driven by the parent company’s country of origin, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions and an unjustified bias against Chinese companies,” it continued.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Trump administration’s citizenship database avoids oversight; ignites Big Brother fears

In a sweeping move that has reshaped the architecture of federal identity verification, the Trump administration has created a searchable…

 

World’s latest phone-sized updates throw doubt on future of big shiny Orb

World has made much of its Orb hardware device, a spherical iris scanner that seems to consciously nod at dystopian…

 

Somalia’s biometric border overhaul signals deeper US engagement

In a move hailed as both technologically significant and strategically vital, Somalia formally launched the Personal Identification Secure Comparison and…

 

South Dakota to push ahead with age verification law following SCOTUS opinion

The Supreme Court ruling upholding Texas’ age verification requirement for porn sites has set the stage for a wave of…

 

Social media’s age verification crisis: Can platforms solve the technical and ethical puzzle?

The demand for robust, ethical, and privacy-first verification systems is growing rapidly, explains Liudas Kanapienis, CEO and co-founder of Ondato….

 

Namibia weighs biometrics options for foundation of instant payment system

One of the signs of progress towards realizing the “prioritizing use, accelerating impact” part of the ID4Africa 2025 AGM’s official…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events