FB pixel

Epic Games provides Yoti facial age estimation to Bluesky for UK users

Social media platform unveils Online Safety Act compliance plan
| Chris Burt
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
Epic Games provides Yoti facial age estimation to Bluesky for UK users
 

Social media platform Bluesky has selected Epic Games’ software, including biometrics-based age estimation from Yoti, to ensure its compliance with the UK’s new age assurance regulations.

Epic Games, best known as maker of Fortnight, provides age assurance through its subsidiary SuperAwesome, and its Kids Web Services (KWS). SuperAwesome selected Yoti for facial age estimation in 2023 to support Epic’s verifiable parental consent system.

KWS bundles together Yoti’s facial age estimation with other methods of age assurance, including age verification with payment card checks or ID card scans.

Bluesky will block “adult-appropriate content” from the accounts of people under 18, or unwilling to go through any of the age assurance options provided, and disable certain features, including direct messaging, to comply with the UK’s Online Safety Act.

Bluesky has more than 37 million users, though only 10.6 million have used the platform in the past 90 days.

The feature is not yet live, but Bluesky says UK users should expect to see a notification that the update has taken effect soon.

Social media platforms have until July 25 to apply age assurance technologies as a means of keeping pornography and other inappropriate content away from their underage users in the UK.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Alexa, sue Amazon: tech giant faces class action over voice recordings

Users of Amazon’s Alexa are clear to pursue a class action over allegedly illegal recordings of private conversations. In Seattle,…

 

RealSense targets robotics, 3D facial recognition security with $50M in hand

RealSense has cut the cord tying it to Intel Corp, where the 3D camera company was born, with $50 million…

 

Will Congress reaffirm US cyber threat sharing framework before it’s too late?

As the September 30 expiration date for the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 (CISA 2015) rapidly approaches, Congress faces…

 

World pauses German operations for Orb update amid regulatory faceoff

World is facing a potential cease-and-desist order in the Philippines, and has put its iris scanning stations on hold in…

 

QR-based digital ID drives transformation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan is taking broader moves toward digital transformation with the launch of the Khyber Pass…

 

STMicroelectronics-Metalenz partnership expands to boost metasurface optics adoption

A new license agreement between STMicroelectronics and Metalenz aims to ease the adoption of metasurface optics for a range of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events