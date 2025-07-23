ESCAP, ECA seek abstract submissions for 2026 CRVS research forum

A call for the submission of abstracts ahead of the 2026 Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Research Forum has been launched.

The event, to take place from March 30 to April 1 next year, is organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

The call remains open till Friday August 15 and abstracts can be submitted using this link.

The organizers say they are looking for abstracts on research papers or presentations during the event which will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, in hybrid format. Bangkok hosted the Third Ministerial Meeting on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics in Asia and the Pacific (APAC) last month.

ESCAP says the abstract submission should specifically focus on innovative methods, country success stories, and practical approaches that support effective CRVS systems.

Specifically, they expect submissions to contain information which can contribute to “the achievement of universal registration, documentation for all, or the production of vital statistics based on civil registration records.”

The event will provide a “a major research, information sharing, and capacity-building opportunity for participants.”

Papers are expected from CRVS workers from national statistics officers, ministries of health, and from civil registration and national identity authorities. Organizers will also accept contributions from academics, international organizations, non-governmental organisations and civil society outfits, and private sector institutions.

Presentations during the CRVS Research Forum are expected to contribute to the advancement of civil registration and vital statistics efforts which are critical to legal identity and strategic socio-economic planning.

A recent ESCAP report examined civil registration in the APAC and underscored the need for countries in the region to hasten up on closing CRVS gaps within the next five years.

