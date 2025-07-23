FB pixel

ESCAP, ECA seek abstract submissions for 2026 CRVS research forum

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All
ESCAP, ECA seek abstract submissions for 2026 CRVS research forum
 

A call for the submission of abstracts ahead of the 2026 Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Research Forum has been launched.

The event, to take place from March 30 to April 1 next year, is organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), in collaboration with the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

The call remains open till Friday August 15 and abstracts can be submitted using this link.

The organizers say they are looking for abstracts on research papers or presentations during the event which will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, in hybrid format. Bangkok hosted the Third Ministerial Meeting on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics in Asia and the Pacific (APAC) last month.

ESCAP says the abstract submission should specifically focus on innovative methods, country success stories, and practical approaches that support effective CRVS systems.

Specifically, they expect submissions to contain information which can contribute to “the achievement of universal registration, documentation for all, or the production of vital statistics based on civil registration records.”

The event will provide a “a major research, information sharing, and capacity-building opportunity for participants.”

Papers are expected from CRVS workers from national statistics officers, ministries of health, and from civil registration and national identity authorities. Organizers will also accept contributions from academics, international organizations, non-governmental organisations and civil society outfits, and private sector institutions.

Presentations during the CRVS Research Forum are expected to contribute to the advancement of civil registration and vital statistics efforts which are critical to legal identity and strategic socio-economic planning.

A recent ESCAP report examined civil registration in the APAC and underscored the need for countries in the region to hasten up on closing CRVS gaps within the next five years.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

White House AI action plan charts high-stakes path to global dominance

The White House’s new blueprint for AI, Winning the AI Race: America’s AI Action Plan, represents a sweeping attempt to…

 

Altman denounces voice, face biometrics, prophecies ‘intelligence too cheap to meter’

Having found few sympathetic ears among privacy regulators with his World ID project, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has turned…

 

AI agents offer rewards for financial services, but must align with human values

A new white paper authored by the UK’s Neira Jones, a respected advisor on payments, fintech, information security and more,…

 

Idemia Public Security previews TPE6 biometric capture for police, civil registration

The LiveScan family of biometric enrollment solutions from Idemia Public Security is already one of the most popular choices amongst…

 

Entrust transitions to new CEO after 17 years, Peak IDV founder joins Prove

Several recognizable figures from the world of digital identity are changing roles, including Todd Wilkinson, Neville Pattinson and Steve Craig,…

 

New mDL resource from STA explores real-world age verification use cases

The Identity and Access Forum (IAF) has published what it calls the industry’s first comprehensive guide to how standards-based mobile…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS