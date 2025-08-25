Innovatrics, 3Divi join deepfake detection fight with biometric software updates

Deepfake fraud is propelling dramatic market growth in deepfake detection, and prompting more developers to join the market. Innovatrics and 3Divi are the latest entrants to the increasingly crowded field of deepfake detection.

Both checks and revenues forecast to rise at a compound annual growth rate of more than 80 percent over the next two years, according to the “2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report & Buyer’s Guide” from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

The emerging market and the technologies that compete within it will be explored in the upcoming “Detecting Deepfakes – Choosing the Right Technology” webinar this Thursday, August 28 at 12pm Eastern. The presentation will review the report and buyer’s guide, and share demos by deepfake protection providers Mobai, Oz Forensics, Paravision, Pindrop Security, and Reality Defender.

Deepfake Detection from Innovatrics

Innovatrics has introduced a new feature to fight back against deepfake fraud attempts with generative AI or face swaps submitted to defeat biometric identity verification processes.

The new Deepfake Detection software is offered as a stand-alone feature through the company’s API. It can be used in combination with Innovatrics’ biometric liveness detection and injection attack detection (IAD) capabilities.

Innovatrics says its Deepfake Detection software does not add any complexity to the identity verification process for users, or slow down response times.

The company says in a LinkedIn post that it gains an advantage in developing new fraud-fighting technologies for emerging threats like deepfakes and synthetic media from the way it partners with customers.

“Whenever something unusual shows up (a new fraud pattern, a weird edge case, a surprising user scenario) we’re among the first to hear about it,” the company says.

“Simultaneously, we architect our systems for maximum adaptability. The goal? Even if a completely new threat appears tomorrow, our models are designed to recognize and neutralize it.”

3Divi updates BAF

3Divi has integrated deepfake detection into its BAF 1.13 biometric identity verification software to prevent account takeovers and protect user data. The deepfake detection algorithm is embedded into the authentication process for both registration and logins.

The new 3Divi BAF 1.13 also enables customizable and auto-generated facial motion control scenarios for a fluid and secure user experience that is unpredictable to fraudsters, the company says.

Customers can design personalized motion patterns for active liveness detection, with a failure to complete one pattern failing over to another, as appropriate to the security value of the transaction. Alternatively, randomized motion checks can be auto-generated.

The update also builds detailed reasons for rejected transactions to the software, which 3Divi says will speed up troubleshooting and workflow optimization.

