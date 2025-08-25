FB pixel

Innovatrics, 3Divi join deepfake detection fight with biometric software updates

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Innovatrics, 3Divi join deepfake detection fight with biometric software updates
 

Deepfake fraud is propelling dramatic market growth in deepfake detection, and prompting more developers to join the market.  Innovatrics and 3Divi are the latest entrants to the increasingly crowded field of deepfake detection.

Both checks and revenues forecast to rise at a compound annual growth rate of more than 80 percent over the next two years, according to the “2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report & Buyer’s Guide” from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence.

The emerging market and the technologies that compete within it will be explored in the upcoming “Detecting Deepfakes – Choosing the Right Technology” webinar this Thursday, August 28 at 12pm Eastern. The presentation will review the report and buyer’s guide, and share demos by deepfake protection providers Mobai, Oz Forensics, Paravision, Pindrop Security, and Reality Defender.

Deepfake Detection from Innovatrics

Innovatrics has introduced a new feature to fight back against deepfake fraud attempts with generative AI or face swaps submitted to defeat biometric identity verification processes.

The new Deepfake Detection software is offered as a stand-alone feature through the company’s API. It can be used in combination with Innovatrics’ biometric liveness detection and injection attack detection (IAD) capabilities.

Innovatrics says its Deepfake Detection software does not add any complexity to the identity verification process for users, or slow down response times.

The company says in a LinkedIn post that it gains an advantage in developing new fraud-fighting technologies for emerging threats like deepfakes and synthetic media from the way it partners with customers.

“Whenever something unusual shows up (a new fraud pattern, a weird edge case, a surprising user scenario) we’re among the first to hear about it,” the company says.

“Simultaneously, we architect our systems for maximum adaptability. The goal? Even if a completely new threat appears tomorrow, our models are designed to recognize and neutralize it.”

3Divi updates BAF

3Divi has integrated deepfake detection into its BAF 1.13 biometric identity verification software to prevent account takeovers and protect user data. The deepfake detection algorithm is embedded into the authentication process for both registration and logins.

The new 3Divi BAF 1.13 also enables customizable and auto-generated facial motion control scenarios for a fluid and secure user experience that is unpredictable to fraudsters, the company says.

Customers can design personalized motion patterns for active liveness detection, with a failure to complete one pattern failing over to another, as appropriate to the security value of the transaction. Alternatively, randomized motion checks can be auto-generated.

The update also builds detailed reasons for rejected transactions to the software, which 3Divi says will speed up troubleshooting and workflow optimization.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

German police union calls for introducing facial recognition as Bundesliga kicks off

As the German Bundesliga football competition kicked off last Friday, the German police trade union called for increased use of…

 

Aadhaar authentication expands with Starlink, Cooperative Bank integrations

Aadhaar authentication is getting a high profile integration as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) onboards Starlink. The Authority…

 

3 new deals for Amadeus include digitalizing travel ID documents for Malaysian

An established airline is adopting digital ID and biometric technologies from Amadeus to improve its traveler journeys through the airport,…

 

Nigeria must issue 59M digital IDs in 18 months to meet World Bank target

Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) must make sure it issues at least 59 million National Identification Numbers (NINs) by…

 

Scottish police confirm live facial recognition plans

Police in Scotland have confirmed their decision to use live facial recognition (LFR), nearly 10 years after the technology was…

 

Police claims on live facial recognition bias not supported by facts: UK professor

Police in London have made 140 arrests during the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend, with 13 individuals apprehended after…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events