Kansas City equips buses with AI-powered FRT ahead of World Cup

In anticipation of hosting six FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) has partnered with Knoxville, Tennessee- headquartered SafeSpace Global Corporation to deploy AI-powered surveillance technologies across its bus fleet.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant leap in public transit safety innovation that aims to ensure the security of the 650,000 people expected to converge on Kansas City during the two-month period of the World Cup.

KCATA’s phased integration of SafeSpace’s AI platform represents one of the most ambitious public transit safety initiatives undertaken in advance of a major international event in the U.S.

Announced in June, the pilot program introduces SafeSpace’s AI safety and monitoring platform to select buses in Kansas City. The company specializes in AI-driven behavioral analysis that combines video, audio, and sensor data to detect threats, alert authorities in real-time, and bolster situational awareness in high-risk environments.

Each bus will contain at least five cameras which have facial analysis capabilities in addition to the standard surveillance system already in place. These new cameras can analyze rider behavior, identifying individuals listed in law enforcement databases and alerting security personnel to potential risks based on anomalies in motion and sound.

Phase 1 of the program has already begun with installations on seven buses running on KCATA’s high-traffic MAX routes, which are designed for frequent, high-ridership service along major urban corridors. These routes see thousands of daily riders and are central to the city’s transportation infrastructure.

In remarks during a June finance committee meeting, KCATA officials stressed that the pilot was designed not just to increase security, but also to improve response time and reduce operational costs related to transit policing.

According to Don Bowlin, the agency’s chief transit experience officer, the technology offers proactive safety measures like those employed in stadiums and other high-capacity public venues.

“When passengers get on the bus, they are going to know that we’re doing everything possible to ensure their safety,” Bowlin said. He also underscored the potential to integrate federal and state watchlists into the system. “The game-changing piece of this is if we can upload the missing and exploited children list, we can upload any criminal lists that are out there and have an opportunity to make this space a safe space for the entire region,” he said.

KCATA CEO Frank White echoed this sentiment, noting that the agency’s daily responsibility to protect passengers takes on new urgency during global events like the World Cup.

“Just as sports stadiums and large public venues employ similar technologies, we know that large-scale events like the World Cup can, unfortunately, become situations where missing persons, human trafficking, and other high risks can occur. This is a proactive step we can take to create a safe place for our riders,” White said.

SafeSpace’s AI system is capable of automatically flagging abnormal or aggressive behavior and allows security personnel to open live camera feeds to assess ongoing incidents. This capability includes immediate notifications in scenarios where one person strikes another, or an individual who appears to be in distress.

KCATA says footage is stored securely, with feeds archived and eventually erased after a limited retention period. While KCATA has not publicly disclosed how long it will retain video footage, it has stated that it intends to be transparent with riders who are already notified via signage that cameras are in operation aboard all buses. Access to the footage is restricted and is housed on secure servers to mitigate privacy concerns.

Pending the successful evaluation of the initial rollout, Phase 2 will add SafeSpace technology to 20 more buses. The long-term objective is to equip the entire KCATA fleet ahead of the World Cup.

The Missouri state government is providing $50,000 per year in funding for the pilot program, and contract negotiations between KCATA and SafeSpace Global were in the final stages as of late July. If further funding and performance metrics align, full deployment across all transit vehicles could be completed in advance of the international tournament.

The partnership also signals SafeSpace’s broader ambitions to deploy its platform across multiple public service sectors. In a statement, SafeSpace highlighted the pilot as part of its growing commitment to improving security outcomes in transportation.

“By collaborating with KCATA, the company aims to contribute to a secure and seamless experience for all attendees of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City,” the statement said.

As cities across the U.S. experiment with AI-assisted surveillance technologies, the pilot in Kansas City could serve as a case study in balancing public safety with civil liberties.

Privacy advocates have raised concerns about the accuracy, transparency, and governance of facial recognition systems, particularly when deployed in public spaces without clear oversight frameworks. The limited data retention policies and access controls KCATA has promised may help allay some concerns, but broader debates about biometric surveillance in public transit will continue to be raised.

