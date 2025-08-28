FB pixel

Madagascar seeks firm to expand digital interoperability platform

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Madagascar seeks firm to expand digital interoperability platform
 

Madagascar’s Digital Governance and Identification Management System Project (PRODIGY) says it is in need of a consulting firm that will support efforts to scale up its national interoperability system.

In a call for expression of interest (EOI) published this month by the country’s Digital Governance Unit (UGD), interested bidders have up to September 1 to do so. The EOI letter must be sent via email, along with proof of the firm’s legal existence and a description of its experience and track record.

The purpose of the contract is to help the UGD scale up the operationalization of its national interoperability platform by setting up a secure and trusted ecosystem that will be accessible to public and private actors providing digital services to Malagasy nationals.

According to the UGD, the selected firm must have worked on the successful deployment of at least two digital government platforms using X-Road or its equivalent in the past 15 years; have at least two experiences in interoperability project management; at least two experiences implementing distributed systems, and the capability to mobilize all experts in line with the contract’s Terms of Reference.

The contract respects the World Bank’s Procurement Regulations, and the selection method shall be on quality and cost-based. Its funding is part of the financing of the PRODIGY provided by the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA).

PRODIGY is a World Bank-supported project which seeks to accelerate Madagascar’s digital transformation by putting in place efficient digital ID and digital government systems to facilitate access to and delivery of public and private sector services.

The project was recently extended with the new deadline set for June 30, 2026, to compensate for the inability to meet earlier project activity timelines.

It has three major objectives, which include the creation of a consolidated and interoperable identity management system, the development of digital and mobile government services, and ensuring project management and implementation support.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

4chan lawsuit says OSA doesn’t apply to it because US invented the internet

Online forum 4chan is famous for the belligerence of its users, so it’s not surprising that it has bristled at…

 

Zambia announces early market engagement to discuss digital ID procurements

The Smart Zambia Institute (SZI) has announced the holding of an early market engagement (EME) session next month to fine-tune…

 

Thai authorities warn over use of World’s iris biometric scanners

Local authorities in Thailand have been put on notice to monitor the use of World’s iris biometric scanning Orbs. Thailand’s…

 

Greece extends deadline for issuing Personal Number for digital ID system

The Greek government is extending the issuance of unique Personal Citizen Numbers to allow citizens to select their preferred prefix….

 

Digital ID, law enforcement trends ratchet up biometrics education’s importance: survey

The 2025 Industry Survey from the Biometrics Institute is out, revealing a shifting market landscape that could make responsible and…

 

Fiji PM visits UIDAI headquarters for a deep dive into Aadhaar

India is a significant exporter of digital public infrastructure (DPI) as its Aadhaar digital ID system – the largest in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS