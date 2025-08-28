Madagascar seeks firm to expand digital interoperability platform

Madagascar’s Digital Governance and Identification Management System Project (PRODIGY) says it is in need of a consulting firm that will support efforts to scale up its national interoperability system.

In a call for expression of interest (EOI) published this month by the country’s Digital Governance Unit (UGD), interested bidders have up to September 1 to do so. The EOI letter must be sent via email, along with proof of the firm’s legal existence and a description of its experience and track record.

The purpose of the contract is to help the UGD scale up the operationalization of its national interoperability platform by setting up a secure and trusted ecosystem that will be accessible to public and private actors providing digital services to Malagasy nationals.

According to the UGD, the selected firm must have worked on the successful deployment of at least two digital government platforms using X-Road or its equivalent in the past 15 years; have at least two experiences in interoperability project management; at least two experiences implementing distributed systems, and the capability to mobilize all experts in line with the contract’s Terms of Reference.

The contract respects the World Bank’s Procurement Regulations, and the selection method shall be on quality and cost-based. Its funding is part of the financing of the PRODIGY provided by the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA).

PRODIGY is a World Bank-supported project which seeks to accelerate Madagascar’s digital transformation by putting in place efficient digital ID and digital government systems to facilitate access to and delivery of public and private sector services.

The project was recently extended with the new deadline set for June 30, 2026, to compensate for the inability to meet earlier project activity timelines.

It has three major objectives, which include the creation of a consolidated and interoperable identity management system, the development of digital and mobile government services, and ensuring project management and implementation support.

