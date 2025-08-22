FB pixel

Roundtable launches system to detect bots using behavioral biometrics

Knights in the battle against AI bots want to confer human status in real time
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Behavioral Biometrics  |  Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Roundtable launches system to detect bots using behavioral biometrics
 

Proof of personhood (PoP) has been pitched as a kind of holy grail for digital identity, a baseline for establishing trust in transactions that can support everything from ID verification to ticketing to a complex “cross-platform reputation” that serves as a key to human agency online. Now, a new knight-errant has joined the quest for the would-be human grail, determined to slay the beasts of friction, deepfakes and synthetic identities.

How to do so? With real-time “proof-of-human” scoring using algorithmic behavioral biometrics.

A post on the Y Combinator blog from Roundtable Proof of Human describes it as a “one-line API that identifies behavioral bot patterns throughout user sessions and continuously returns low-latency proof-of-human scores with natural language explanations.” Or, more snappily, “an invisible Turing test for the internet.”

Per Roundtable’s website, “Proof of Human instantly detects bots and suspicious actors by analyzing patterns in behavior – before they can exploit your system.”

“Our models provide clear, interpretable insights, ensuring security decisions are understandable and auditable.”

Roundtable speaks of a “friction tax” imposed by devious CAPTCHA methods that serve up strange riddles and take too long to complete, and authentication systems that frustrate users in verification loops. Meanwhile, an even more fearsome monster lurks on the horizon: “fraud is exploding exponentially.”

While Roundtable’s sword is shiny, it does not yet appear to carry significant weight. The startup’s pitch is essentially for real-time bot detection through pattern analysis (typing, mouse movements, etc.). It lacks the absurd grandiosity of the World project, or the proven funding success of competitors like Humanity Protocol in developing its zero knowledge based product.

Roundtable describes behavioral biometrics as its “secret sauce” – “leveraging behavioral and cognitive signatures to differentiate humans and bots/AI agents” – but, for now, the sauce does not seem to have much body.

Nonetheless, Roundtable may have a meatier weapon stashed in its quiver: accuracy. Claiming “best-in-class bot detection accuracy (87 percent) compared to Google (69 percent), Cloudflare (33 percent) and others,” Roundtable Proof of Human can be engaged to protect the digital kingdom with plans starting at 99 dollars a month.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Paravision biometric liveness detection reaches PAD Level 3 in Ingenium evaluation

Paravision’s biometric anti-spoofing software has passed a Level 3 assessment from Ingenium Biometrics, showing high security and usability in the…

 

Harvard duo behind facial recognition glasses launching always-on speech recording

Last year, a pair of Harvard students gained widespread media attention when they modified Meta’s smart glasses to search people’s…

 

Diebold Nixdorf self-checkout with Yoti age check arrives in Düsseldorf

Yoti’s facial age estimation technology is arriving at more German supermarkets with the help of its retail technology partner Diebold…

 

Sri Lanka rolling national ID card investments into digital identity project

The transition to Sri Lanka’s unique digital ID (SL-UDI) for its citizens will strategically incorporate existing investments including software modules,…

 

Digital ID issuance platform for Nigerians abroad gets upgrade

Nigerians living abroad are now able to access National Identification Number (NIN) services in a seamless, robust, more secure, and…

 

Mexico announces $27M cloud services contract to support biometric CURP project

Mexico has launched a contract bidding process to select a cloud migration and cybersecurity services supplier to support the effective…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events