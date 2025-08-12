‘Cross-platform reputation’ comes to Humanity Protocol with zkTLS

Humanity Protocol’s mainnet is live. And according to a blog post from the on-chain digital identity firm with a current valuation of $1.1 billion, it comes with a bonus upgrade: zero-knowledge Transport Layer Security (zkTLS), a privacy-preserving primitive developed with Reclaim, is “a powerful new capability that bridges Web2 and Web3.”

“Humanity’s new dashboard now features a range of applications that let you prove a wide range of personal data without ever giving up your data,” it says. “From aggregating reward points across top-tier travel brands, to verifying your financial reputation, academic records, or even professional credentials, these use cases are now live, and more are coming fast.”

The zkTLS system enables a vouching mechanism whereby users can verify a fact without having to point directly to the source document, and connects familiar digital credentials to decentralized services known as Web3.

“When a user visits a trusted page in their browser, they generate a zero-knowledge proof that says, ‘I saw this information, and it came from a real, secure website,’ without revealing what else was on the page or which exact URL was visited,” says the post.

“For instance, zkTLS can enable someone purchasing a house to prove that they have the funds to do so without disclosing any sensitive information from their bank account like their transaction history.”

A piece in Coinbase quotes Humanity Protocol CEO Terence Kwok, who recently spoke with the Biometric Update Podcast about the firm’s acquisition of Moongate, a decentralized event infrastructure platform powering ticketing, credentialing and access control for global events.

“Our mainnet release turns decentralized identity into practical infrastructure,” Kwok says. “With zkTLS now live, anyone can confirm who they are and what they have achieved across multiple platforms, yet no central party ever sees their personal information.”

‘Proof is cryptographic, not custodial’

The swing has Humanity Protocol aiming deep into the ballpark of use cases for blockchain -based proof of personhood systems. A plain old digital identity is for oldsters: the goal here is a connected system for building “cross-platform reputation,” which already includes membership credentials for several major airlines and hotel chains.

“Our goal has always been to build a product that proves you’re a real person and aggregate what makes you unique across various platforms, online and offline, while keeping control of your data in your hands. The mainnet brings that vision to production, turning our identity system into infrastructure for a new kind of internet, where apps, protocols, and services can verify humanity at the source.”

It’s in keeping with the firm’s big ambitions to become an on-chain aggregation point for all kinds of credentials, from e-tickets to academic honors to employment experience, with applications online and in physical scenarios.

“Over the coming weeks and months, you’ll start to see new tools and use cases that tap into zkTLS,” the blog says. “These are apps that let you prove your job title or university degree, reputation systems built around real humans, and platforms that can finally filter out bots and fake accounts, all without compromising your data. For developers, this means you can finally build sybil-resistant, identity-aware apps without inheriting the baggage of surveillance capitalism.”

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | cryptocurrency | digital identity | Humanity Protocol | palm biometrics | proof of personhood | zero knowledge