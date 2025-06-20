FB pixel

Humanity Protocol CEO talks Moongate acquisition, expansion into ticketing

Biometric Update Podcast connects with Terence Kwok
Joel R. McConvey
Humanity Protocol has acquired Moongate, marking a move into the ticketing and access market. For Terence Kwok, CEO of the decentralized identity firm, it’s a use case that makes sense, because it’s where the people are. Despite increasing costs, attendance at live events is up. “Ticketing and events,” he says, “is where you actually get people together in a physical place in real life.”

In this episode of the Biometric Update Podcast, Kwok joins us to talk about what led to the Moongate acquisition, why proof of personhood (PoP) has become necessary, and why decentralized ID and events are an ideal fit. He notes that events bring digital ID into the real world. “I could almost argue that’s the best way to prove somebody’s real – if they’ve physically been somewhere.”

Kwok says “what we’re trying to do is create digital identity that gives people control over their own data, allow them to verify or prove certain things that they want to prove, and allow third parties to verify these things whenever these people want to allow it.” The implications go beyond PoP and concert tickets to any transaction that requires the foundation of trust.

